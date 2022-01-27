Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 24

From: Jeff Price and Al Morris
Results from: 1/24/22
THIS IS THE SIXTH POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some
consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 100%.
CLASS A POLL:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POWER
RANKING
|
LAST WEEK
|
1
|
GREENVILLE
|
100
|
1
|
2
|
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN
|
85
|
2
|
3
|
FAIRVIEW
|
80
|
3
|
4
|
PAGE
|
68
|
4
|
5
|
TULLAHOMA
|
54
|
5
|
6
|
GIBBS
|
50
|
6
|
7
|
PIGEON FORGE
|
30
|
9
|
8
|
SYCAMORE
|
27
|
7
|
9
|
KNOXVILLE HALLS
|
25
|
8
|
10
|
HIXSON
|
19
|
10
CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POWER
RANKING
|
LAST WEEK
|
1
|
CLEVELAND
|
116
|
1
|
2
|
BAYLOR
|
113
|
2
|
3
|
FATHER RYAN
|
96
|
3
|
4
|
WILSON CENTRAL
|
93
|
4
|
5
|
BRADLEY CENTRAL
|
76
|
5
|
6
|
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|
74
|
6
|
7
|
MBA
|
66
|
7
|
8
|
SUMMIT
|
57
|
8
|
9
|
BLACKMAN
|
45
|
9
|
10
|
OAKLAND
|
25
|
10
|
11
|
NOLENSVILLE
|
15
|
11
|
12
|
BRENTWOOD
|
9
|
12
Others receiving votes: COOKEVILLE, FRANKLIN, LAKEWAY