Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 24

Photo: brentwoodwrestling.com

From: Jeff Price and Al Morris

Results from: 1/24/22

THIS IS THE SIXTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some
consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 100%.

CLASS A POLL:

RANK

SCHOOL

POWER

RANKING

LAST WEEK

1

GREENVILLE

100

1

2

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

85

2

3

FAIRVIEW

80

3

4

PAGE

68

4

   5

TULLAHOMA

54

5

6

GIBBS

50

6

7

PIGEON FORGE

30

9

8

SYCAMORE

27

7

9

KNOXVILLE HALLS

25

8

10

HIXSON

19

10

 

CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:

RANK

SCHOOL

POWER

RANKING

LAST WEEK

1

CLEVELAND

116

1

2

BAYLOR 

113

2

3

FATHER RYAN 

96

3

4

WILSON CENTRAL

93

4

5

BRADLEY CENTRAL 

76

5

6

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS

74

6

7

MBA

66

7

8

SUMMIT

57

8

9

BLACKMAN

45

9

10

OAKLAND

25

10

11

NOLENSVILLE

15

11

12

BRENTWOOD

9

12

Others receiving votes: COOKEVILLE, FRANKLIN, LAKEWAY

