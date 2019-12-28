New year, new Original Series, Comedy Specials, and more! Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2020.

January 1

Amores Perros (2000)

Arbitrage (2012)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Danny Collins (2015)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Golden Gate (1993)

Gone (2012)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pi (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Good Guy (2010)

The Goonies (1985)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

January 3

Midsommar (2019)

Bug Diaries: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper – Amazon Original special

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning – Amazon Original special

January 5

10 Minutes Gone (2019)

January 6

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

January 8

American Dreamer (2019)

Midnight Sun (2018)

January 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

January 10

The Wedding Year (2019)

January 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Troop Zero (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Russell Peters: Deported – Amazon Original special

Rob Delaney: Jackie – Amazon Original special

January 19

Miss Sloane (2016)

January 23

The Prodigy (2019)

January 30

Fighting with My Family (2019)

January 31

All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

January 2020

The Forgotten Army: Season 1 – Amazon Original series