The Interscholastic Tennessee Cycling League recently competed in the State Championship race at St Andrew’s Sewanne School.
Williamson County High and Middle Schools comprise of 70 student-athletes. Williamson County is the composite team representing all of Williamson County High and Middle Schools. Franklin High and Summit High are subset teams within Williamson County Team. Ten Williamson County middle and high school students ranked in the top five in the individual categories.
2019 SERIES OVERALL TEAM AWARDS
HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS
1. Marshall County High School
2. Williamson County Composite Team
3. Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite
4. Christ Presbyterian Academy
5. Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite
MIDDLE SCHOOL TEAMS
1. Marshall County High School
2. Williamson County Composite Team
3. Collierville Middle School
4. Columbia Composite
2019 SPECIAL AWARDS
GRiT KINDNESS AWARD
Katya Mendez, University School of Nashville
Lydia West, University School of Nashville
Harper Guthrie, Williamson County Composite
LEAGUE SPIRIT AWARD
Jackson Allen, Summit High School
Cooper Johnson, Rutherford County Composite
CHILI COOK-OFF WINNER
Williamson County Composite Team
ALL TEAM RESULTS
2019 HIGH SCHOOL SERIES AND RACE #5 RESULTS
VARSITY GIRLS SERIES OVERALL
1st Presleigh Jennings, Marshall County High School
2nd Alyssa McClain, Marshall County High School
3rd Perry Sherwood, Christ Presbyterian Academy
4th Carrie Cavitt, Independent
5th n/a
VARSITY BOYS SERIES OVERALL
1st Troy Fields, Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite
2nd Jaxon Story, Marshall County High School
3rd Jack Gessler, Williamson County Composite Team (Home School)
4th Bond Almand, Smoky Mountain Bears Knoxville
5th Clay Austin, Marshal County High School
JV GIRLS SERIES OVERALL
1st Olivia Myhand, Marshall County High School
2nd Grace Gessler, Williamson County Composite Team (Home School)
3rd Libby Neubauer, St. Andrews-Sewanee School
4th Makenna Reilly, Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite
5th Roxanna Fields, Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite
JV BOYS SERIES OVERALL
1st Max Baudenbacher, Montgomery Bell Academy
2nd Gabe Holcomb, Independent
3rd Asa Holliday, Williamson County Composite Team (Home School)
4th Gage King, Collierville High School
5th Benjamin Simcoe, Collierville High School
SOPHOMORE GIRLS SERIES OVERALL
1st Avah Cherry, West High School
2nd Maya Reilly, Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite
3rd McKayla Wynd, Franklin High School Cycling Team
4th Jana Kirkpatrick, Science Hill High School
5th Emma Claud, Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite
SOPHOMORE BOYS SERIES OVERALL
1st Chase Binkley, Marshall County High School
2nd Brent Smith, Williamson County Composite Team (Page High)
3rd Josiah Matheny, Paducah McCracken Composite
4th Sam Wuller, Franklin High School Team
5th Kyle Henderson, Summit High School
FRESHMAN GIRLS SERIES OVERALL
1st Allie Burkeen, Marshall County High School
2nd Abigail Walker, Christ Presbyterian Academy
3rd Eleanor Shepard, University School of Nashville
4th Kyra Goetsch, Collierville High School
5th Jaimie List, University School of Nashville
FRESHMAN BOYS SERIES OVERALL
1st Will Majure, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite
2nd Trace Schoeberl, Columbia Composite
3rd Jace Story, Marshall County High School
4th Stephen Glisson, Paducah McCracken Composite
5th Samuel Mayer, Ensworth Tigers Mountain Biking
2019 MIDDLE SCHOOL SERIES AND RACE #5 RESULTS
8TH GRADE GIRLS SERIES OVERALL
1st Claire Austin, Marshall County
2nd Ellie Grace Carlyon, Columbia Composite
3rd Isabella Donnelly, Collierville Middle School
4th Aniston Barnes, Marshall County
5th Megan Eakin, Science Hill High School
8TH GRADE BOYS SERIES OVERALL
1st Colin O’Neil, Williamson County Composite Team
2nd Memphis Ford, Marshall County High School
3rd Brady Lawson, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite
4th Andrew (AJ) Stacey, Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite
5th Ty Elrod, Marshall County High School
7TH GRADE GIRLS SERIES OVERALL
1st Brianna Majure, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite
2nd Hailey Kutz, Smoky Mountain Bears Knoxville
3rd Arianna Akins, Paducah McCracken Composite
4th Evie Powell, Marshall County High School
5th Adah Tomlinson, Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite
7TH GRADE BOYS SERIES OVERALL
1st Reid Farmer, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite
2nd Sam McCoy, Williamson County Composite Team
3rd Brayden Leach, Williamson County Composite Team
4th Noah Johnson, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite
5th Julian Azpeitia, Rutherford County Composite
6TH GRADE GIRLS SERIES OVERALL
1st Maxine Richards, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite
2nd Shelbi Fields, Independent
3rd Emma Roberts, Marshall County High School
4th Mia Griffin, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite
5th Addison Roberts, Marshall County High School
6TH GRADE BOYS SERIES OVERALL
1st Bryar Bentley, Fayette County Composite
2nd Will Hackney, Christ Presbyterian Academy
3rd Ryder Ortner, Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite
4th Burton Moore, Columbia Composite
5th Joshua Reppe, Smoky Mountain Bears Knoxville
About The Tennessee Interscholastic Cycling League
The Tennessee Interscholastic Cycling League was organized in 2012. With the generous support from our partners and sponsors, we provide high-quality and safe mountain biking programs for students-athletes in grades 6 to 12. Tennessee is a project League under the direction of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.
Founded in 2009, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (“NICA”) develops interscholastic mountain biking programs for student-athletes across the United States. NICA provides leadership, services and governance for regional leagues to produce quality mountain bike events, and supports every student-athlete in the development of strong body, strong mind and strong character through interscholastic cycling.
The Tennessee League is committed to providing a positive racing experience for all student-athletes. With a commitment to teaching safe riding practices, we believe forming interscholastic and club teams with a NICA trained coach is the best way for students to have fun and learn how to ride safely. We welcome you to join the movement and get involved!
To stay up to date and learn more about the Tennessee League and our programs, visit tennesseemtb.org or contact us via info@tennesseemtb.org