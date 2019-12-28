The Interscholastic Tennessee Cycling League recently competed in the State Championship race at St Andrew’s Sewanne School.

Williamson County High and Middle Schools comprise of 70 student-athletes. Williamson County is the composite team representing all of Williamson County High and Middle Schools. Franklin High and Summit High are subset teams within Williamson County Team. Ten Williamson County middle and high school students ranked in the top five in the individual categories.

2019 SERIES OVERALL TEAM AWARDS

HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS

1. Marshall County High School

2. Williamson County Composite Team

3. Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite

4. Christ Presbyterian Academy

5. Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite

MIDDLE SCHOOL TEAMS

1. Marshall County High School

2. Williamson County Composite Team

3. Collierville Middle School

4. Columbia Composite

2019 SPECIAL AWARDS

GRiT KINDNESS AWARD

Katya Mendez, University School of Nashville

Lydia West, University School of Nashville

Harper Guthrie, Williamson County Composite



LEAGUE SPIRIT AWARD

Jackson Allen, Summit High School

Cooper Johnson, Rutherford County Composite

CHILI COOK-OFF WINNER

Williamson County Composite Team

ALL TEAM RESULTS

2019 HIGH SCHOOL SERIES AND RACE #5 RESULTS

VARSITY GIRLS SERIES OVERALL

1st Presleigh Jennings, Marshall County High School

2nd Alyssa McClain, Marshall County High School

3rd Perry Sherwood, Christ Presbyterian Academy

4th Carrie Cavitt, Independent

5th n/a

VARSITY BOYS SERIES OVERALL

1st Troy Fields, Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite

2nd Jaxon Story, Marshall County High School

3rd Jack Gessler, Williamson County Composite Team (Home School)

4th Bond Almand, Smoky Mountain Bears Knoxville

5th Clay Austin, Marshal County High School

JV GIRLS SERIES OVERALL

1st Olivia Myhand, Marshall County High School

2nd Grace Gessler, Williamson County Composite Team (Home School)

3rd Libby Neubauer, St. Andrews-Sewanee School

4th Makenna Reilly, Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite

5th Roxanna Fields, Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite

JV BOYS SERIES OVERALL

1st Max Baudenbacher, Montgomery Bell Academy

2nd Gabe Holcomb, Independent

3rd Asa Holliday, Williamson County Composite Team (Home School)

4th Gage King, Collierville High School

5th Benjamin Simcoe, Collierville High School

SOPHOMORE GIRLS SERIES OVERALL

1st Avah Cherry, West High School

2nd Maya Reilly, Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite

3rd McKayla Wynd, Franklin High School Cycling Team

4th Jana Kirkpatrick, Science Hill High School

5th Emma Claud, Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite

SOPHOMORE BOYS SERIES OVERALL

1st Chase Binkley, Marshall County High School

2nd Brent Smith, Williamson County Composite Team (Page High)

3rd Josiah Matheny, Paducah McCracken Composite

4th Sam Wuller, Franklin High School Team

5th Kyle Henderson, Summit High School



FRESHMAN GIRLS SERIES OVERALL

1st Allie Burkeen, Marshall County High School

2nd Abigail Walker, Christ Presbyterian Academy

3rd Eleanor Shepard, University School of Nashville

4th Kyra Goetsch, Collierville High School

5th Jaimie List, University School of Nashville

FRESHMAN BOYS SERIES OVERALL

1st Will Majure, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite

2nd Trace Schoeberl, Columbia Composite

3rd Jace Story, Marshall County High School

4th Stephen Glisson, Paducah McCracken Composite

5th Samuel Mayer, Ensworth Tigers Mountain Biking

2019 MIDDLE SCHOOL SERIES AND RACE #5 RESULTS

8TH GRADE GIRLS SERIES OVERALL

1st Claire Austin, Marshall County

2nd Ellie Grace Carlyon, Columbia Composite

3rd Isabella Donnelly, Collierville Middle School

4th Aniston Barnes, Marshall County

5th Megan Eakin, Science Hill High School

8TH GRADE BOYS SERIES OVERALL

1st Colin O’Neil, Williamson County Composite Team

2nd Memphis Ford, Marshall County High School

3rd Brady Lawson, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite

4th Andrew (AJ) Stacey, Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite

5th Ty Elrod, Marshall County High School

7TH GRADE GIRLS SERIES OVERALL

1st Brianna Majure, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite

2nd Hailey Kutz, Smoky Mountain Bears Knoxville

3rd Arianna Akins, Paducah McCracken Composite

4th Evie Powell, Marshall County High School

5th Adah Tomlinson, Lock 4 Trailblazers Composite

7TH GRADE BOYS SERIES OVERALL

1st Reid Farmer, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite

2nd Sam McCoy, Williamson County Composite Team

3rd Brayden Leach, Williamson County Composite Team

4th Noah Johnson, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite

5th Julian Azpeitia, Rutherford County Composite

6TH GRADE GIRLS SERIES OVERALL

1st Maxine Richards, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite

2nd Shelbi Fields, Independent

3rd Emma Roberts, Marshall County High School

4th Mia Griffin, Hamilton and Bradley County Composite

5th Addison Roberts, Marshall County High School

6TH GRADE BOYS SERIES OVERALL

1st Bryar Bentley, Fayette County Composite

2nd Will Hackney, Christ Presbyterian Academy

3rd Ryder Ortner, Harpeth Youth Cycling Composite

4th Burton Moore, Columbia Composite

5th Joshua Reppe, Smoky Mountain Bears Knoxville

About The Tennessee Interscholastic Cycling League

The Tennessee Interscholastic Cycling League was organized in 2012. With the generous support from our partners and sponsors, we provide high-quality and safe mountain biking programs for students-athletes in grades 6 to 12. Tennessee is a project League under the direction of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.

Founded in 2009, the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (“NICA”) develops interscholastic mountain biking programs for student-athletes across the United States. NICA provides leadership, services and governance for regional leagues to produce quality mountain bike events, and supports every student-athlete in the development of strong body, strong mind and strong character through interscholastic cycling.

The Tennessee League is committed to providing a positive racing experience for all student-athletes. With a commitment to teaching safe riding practices, we believe forming interscholastic and club teams with a NICA trained coach is the best way for students to have fun and learn how to ride safely. We welcome you to join the movement and get involved!

To stay up to date and learn more about the Tennessee League and our programs, visit tennesseemtb.org or contact us via info@tennesseemtb.org