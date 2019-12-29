Freebird, a free iOS and Android app that works with Uber and Lyft to save people money by offering cash back deals and reward points (redeemable for cash) on every ride, is giving out 100 tickets for golden rides this New Year’s Eve in Nashville for free rides home to prevent drunk driving. Freebird, which selected Nashville as its first growth market in the U.S., has been partnering with local organizations, events, restaurants and bars since its arrival in August.

How to Win a Golden Ticket?

On New Year’s Eve, the Freebird team—which features the Freebird TV crew—will be stationed at some of their partner locations such as Ole Red, Tin Roof and Acme Feed & Seed on Lower Broad and Woolworth on 5th, to hand out tickets for golden rides to many lucky winners.

To win a golden ride, the Freebird TV crew will ask participants a trivia question. Those who answer the question correctly will receive the golden ride, which can be used for up to $100 towards an Uber or Lyft ride booked via the Freebird app. The golden ride ticket will include a promo code that can only be redeemed on New Year’s Eve in an effort to encourage those who have been enjoying all Nashville has to offer to use Freebird for a safe and free ride home even with expected surge pricing.

“New Year’s Eve is a night of celebration, and Freebird wants Nashvillians to have fun in the safest way,” said Adam Mizel, Freebird Chief Growth Officer and CFO. “This is the first of many efforts Freebird plans to make in 2020 to prevent drunk driving and support Nashville. Through the golden ride, we are not only encouraging people to get safe rides home, but we’re also helping them save money through the Freebird app on Uber and Lyft.”

More Safe Rides Home

Freebird is also partnering with several Nashville organizations to give out golden rides after the Christmas holiday to promote safe rides home on New Year’s Eve, including:

Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Do615

iHeartRadio – 107.5 The River and 101.1 The Beat will offer on-air and social contests from 12/19- 12/31

Download Freebird at no cost from the App Store and Google Play Store or visit www.freebirdrides.com

