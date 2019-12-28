In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Beathard Family Releases Statement
Two Battle Ground Academy alum, Clayton Beathard (22) and Paul Trapeni III (21), were fatally stabbed during a fight Saturday, December 21 at 2:50 a.m. outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill in Nashville. The Beathard family released a statement. Read More.
2Accused Double Murder Suspect Michael Mosley Captured
Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley is being charged in the deaths of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, who were fatally stabbed. Read More.
3When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree
While there isn’t really a set time to take down your Christmas tree, there are a handful of dates that have become traditional days to pack up all the holiday decor. Read More.
4The History of Downtown Franklin’s NOEL Sign
Downtown Franklin is well known for its long-standing traditions, including the White Building’s famous NOEL sign. Read More.
5Luke and Caroline Bryan’s 12 Days of Prankmas
Caroline Bryan, wife of country artist Luke Bryan, likes to have a little fun before Christmas. Calling it the 12 Days of Prankmas, the Bryans pull a new prank on an unsuspecting member of the Bryan family. Read More.