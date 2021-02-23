Columbia Resident Gets ‘Golden Ticket’ on American Idol

Cassandra Coleman, of Columbia, won a golden ticket to Hollywood on the latest episode of American Idol.

The 24-year-old Columbia resident is a barista at Buckhead Coffeehouse.

Coleman told WKRN, “Everybody has been so encouraging on the American Idol team. Just taking the shot and going for it, it has taken a lot of time. There have been a lot of nights I didn’t get to spend time with family and friends because I was practicing the piano, going over songs, just preparing myself mentally for something that’s just a huge shift, something I’ve never done before. It’s been exciting, met other contestants, amazed with how it’s been structured. Even with COVID, very safe, just a blessing to be there.”

During her audition, Coleman sang “The Way it Was” by The Killers. After hearing glowing reviews from the judges with Lionel Richie stating, “that’s about as angelic as it’s going to get.” Richie went on to say to Coleman after she explained she has anxiety when performing, “life begins at the end of your comfort zone,” and then asks her to play the judges a song on the piano. Coleman then played and sang a portion of “Apologize” by One Republic.

After receiving the golden ticket, Coleman shared via Instagram, “I am speechless and blown away right now. I can’t even grasp the amount of love being thrown at me. I AM IN SHOCK. Thank you for all your kindness!!!!!!! 💛💛💛💛💛 I LOVE YOU ALL!!!! I hope you enjoyed everyone’s auditions tonight!!! Stay tuned for NEXT Sunday to hear some of my besties!!!!”

Auditions continue on Idol, the show airs each Sunday from 7 pm – 9 pm.

For the latest updates, visit American Idol on Facebook.