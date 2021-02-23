Williamson County Property Transfers February 1

See where houses sold for February 1-5, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$484,850.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2329 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
$592,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 1902 Yearling WayNashvilleTN37221
$180,000.007568 Crow Cut RdFairviewTN37062
$526,500.00School Manor503 Figuers DrFranklinTN37064
$959,900.00Benington 2 Sec2a448 Oldenburg RdNolensvilleTN37135
$865,000.00River Landing Sec 81407 Mentelle DrFranklinTN37069
$667,500.00Brookfield Sec 1-a2213 Brookfield DrBrentwoodTN37027
$410,000.00Stonebrook Sec 61422 Bluegrass RdNolensvilleTN37135
$467,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 41502 Charleston Park DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,310,000.00Rev426 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
$522,780.00Burberry Glen Ph2732 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
$705,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec1Mcdaniel RdCollege GroveTN37046
$2,350,000.00Peyt-trinity RdFranklinTN37064
$290,000.00Candlewood Sec 12904 Hearthside DrSpring HillTN37174
$823,025.00Scales Farmstead Ph2362 Tulley CtNolensvilleTN37135
$115,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144013 Lioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
$72,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2616 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
$526,125.00Brixworth Ph7b9043 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$599,900.00Burkitt Village Ph52270 Kirkwall DrNolensvilleTN37135
$787,770.00Cardel Village406 Cardel LnFranklinTN37064
$308,750.00Grove9037 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$289,750.00Grove9013 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$235,000.00Daugherty Est7110 Harding DrFairviewTN37062
$169,000.00Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
$593,750.00Grove9048 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$830,000.00Westhaven Sec 391656 Townsend BlvdFranklinTN37064
$975,540.00Kings Chapel Sec84597 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$1,320,000.00Lansdowne Sec 29215 Prestmoor PlBrentwoodTN37027
$455,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-36000 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
$487,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12345 Clare Park DrFranklinTN37069
$845,170.00Arrington Retreat Sec5265 Rock Cress RdNolensvilleTN37135
$398,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2Bond Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$680,000.00Raintree Forest Sec 5-b1521 Woodfield CtBrentwoodTN37027
$535,842.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a1846 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$767,575.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec385008 Fullbright CtFranklinTN37064
$2,250,000.00Brandon Park Downs7132 Brandon Park CtFranklinTN37064
$1,020,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec17Nickelby PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$5,000.00Big East Fork RdFranklinTN37064
$417,500.00Simmons Ridge Sec82078 Orangery DrFranklinTN37064
$450,000.002094 Moultrie CirFranklinTN37064
$420,000.00311 Grant Park DrFranklinTN37067
$539,950.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2427 Sturry Cove DrThompsons StationTN37179
$468,518.00Brixworth Ph53020 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
$284,500.00Ph 1 Rev 21016 Misty Morn CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,296,180.00Lookaway Farms Sec16405 High Top CtFranklinTN37067
$570,000.00Oakleaf Est Sec 12226 Henpeck LnFranklinTN37064
$637,000.00Mill @ Bond Springs Sec25133 Bond Mill RdThompsons StationTN37179
$815,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47712 Strait TrlCollege GroveTN37046
$640,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 351241 Broadmoor CirFranklinTN37067
$338,000.001949 Newark Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
$506,490.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1830 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$839,900.00October Park1014 October Park WayFranklinTN37067
$530,712.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2736 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,070,000.00Dylan Woods100 Dylan Woods DrNolensvilleTN37135
$785,000.00Chenoweth Sec 29479 Chesapeake DrBrentwoodTN37027
$434,840.00Copper Ridge Ph63043 Boxbury LnSpring HillTN37174
$401,550.00Tollgate Village Sec352100 Branford Place 324Thompsons StationTN37179
$294,700.00Whispering Wind Ph27608 Whispering Wind LnFairviewTN37062
$250,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41589 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,550,000.00Governors Club @ Pleasant Hill16 Angel TrBrentwoodTN37027
$330,000.00Keegans Glen 314 Cherry DrFranklinTN37064
$187,000.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #o-8FranklinTN37064
$1,407,516.00Swansons Ridge1719 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
$250,000.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41582 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$385,000.00Avalon Sec 3391 Lady Of The Lake LnFranklinTN37067
$565,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25118 Victoria CvBrentwoodTN37027
$275,000.00Grove9009 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$148,500.00Grove Sec 5 Ph38247 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,241,000.00Westhaven Sec 41627 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
$156,750.00Grove Sec138848 Edgecomb DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,100,000.00Grove Sec13Thatchbay CtCollege GroveTN37046
$556,000.001835 Burke Hollow RdNolensvilleTN37135
$299,000.00Leverette Meadows Ph 27302 Sheena LnFairviewTN37062
$493,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a5008 Burke TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$583,300.00Lincoln Square3326 Aspen Grove Dr #300FranklinTN37067
$1,050,000.00Glen Abbey Sec39527 Glenfiddich TrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,915,000.00Westhaven Sec30526 Rochester CloseFranklinTN37064
$2,250,000.00Between The Harpeths133 Steeplechase LnNashvilleTN37221
$1,254,400.00Traditions Sec51898 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$584,250.00GrovePassiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$793,428.00Arrington Retreat Sec5273 Rock Cress RdNolensvilleTN37135
$1,093,063.00Bishops Gate Wards Mill243 Bishops Gate DrFranklinTN37064
$305,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 82210 Charles WaySpring HillTN37174
$229,900.00Costello Farms6000 Costello Farm Pvt LnThompsons StationTN37179
$300,000.00Cross Keys RdCollege GroveTN37046
$470,032.00Brixworth Ph61127 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
$442,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 22004 Towhee CtSpring HillTN37174
$655,000.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 21424 Plymouth DrBrentwoodTN37027
$642,084.00Tollgate Village Sec18a2893 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$418,000.00Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1322 Byron WayFranklinTN37064
$435,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 121101 Culpepper CirFranklinTN37064
$435,000.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 32763 Trasbin CtThompsons StationTN37179
$1,395,000.00Princeton Hills Sec 5757 Sinclair CirBrentwoodTN37027
$524,900.00Brixworth Ph4 Sec21674 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
$575,000.00Fly LnFranklinTN37064
$385,500.00Wyngate Est Ph 71817 Nantes CtSpring HillTN37174
$1,206,000.00Taramore Ph 11810 Ivy Crest DrBrentwoodTN37027
$980,000.005716 Davis Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$550,000.004400 Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
$6,250,000.00Wells Mike3377 Bailey RdFranklinTN37064
$540,000.00Cottonwood Est116 Cottonwood CirFranklinTN37069
$582,701.00Scales Farmstead Ph3a2076 Autry DrNolensvilleTN37135
$498,000.00Highland Gardens1421 Adams StFranklinTN37064
$488,900.00Spencer Hall Sec 93132 Bishops WayFranklinTN37064
$255,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 21018 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
$525,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 41144 Olde Cameron LnFranklinTN37067
$785,000.00Eagles Glen Sec 1176 Eagles Glen DrFranklinTN37067
$825,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37107 Whiteside CtFranklinTN37064
$963,930.00Taramore Ph129527 Nottaway LnBrentwoodTN37027
$602,077.00Tap Root Hills Sec53045 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$545,170.00Tap Root Hills Sec53044 Nolencrest WayNolensvilleTN37135
$410,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1407 Verandah LnFranklinTN37064
$1,979,900.002475 Old Natchez TrFranklinTN37064
$468,377.00Stream Valley Sec171024 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
$985,000.00Southern Preserve Sec22151 Southern Preserve LnFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Grove9056 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$266,000.00Grove9005 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$318,250.00Grove9112 Sawtooth LnCollege GroveTN37046
$2,600,000.00Lynnwood Downs2049 Lynnwood DrFranklinTN37069
$294,500.00Grove9029 Passiflora CtCollege GroveTN37046
$562,600.00Carondelet Sec 19017 Carondelet PlBrentwoodTN37027
$92,000.00Lake Rd Gillette7310 Lake RdFairviewTN37062
$995,000.00Rev1204 Vintage Grove LnFranklinTN37064
$40,000.008603 Taliaferro RdEaglevilleTN37060
$312,500.00Braxton Bend Ph 27211 Sir William DrFairviewTN37062
$331,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #k-8FranklinTN37067
$539,000.00Coveted Views1521 Lewis Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$370,000.00Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff83 Alton Park LnFranklinTN37069
$295,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 12106 Spring Hill CirSpring HillTN37174
$575,000.005620 Hargrove RdFranklinTN37064
$3,800,000.00Bear Creek LnFranklinTN37064
$295,000.00Willow Crest7802 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
$530,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2804 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$730,000.00Avalon Sec 1425 Beauchamp CirFranklinTN37067
$784,060.00Telfair Ph3808 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
$193,200.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 11303 Lipscomb DrBrentwoodTN37027
$413,523.00Simmons Ridge Sec82084 Orangery DrFranklinTN37064
$300,000.00Stonebrook Sec 61417 Bluegrass RdNolensvilleTN37135
$720,500.00Rose Duke6301 Belle Rive DrBrentwoodTN37027
$491,000.00Dakota Pointe Ph 23022 Sakari CirSpring HillTN37174
$2,800,000.004840 Byrd LnCollege GroveTN37046
$2,489,000.00Marshall Place8904 Palmer Pvt WayBrentwoodTN37027
$237,000.00Westview Est227 Helping Hands DrFranklinTN37064
$635,501.00Brixworth Ph7b9020 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$580,000.00Ellington Park Sec 3204 Ellington DrFranklinTN37064
$1,385,000.00Belle Rive6012 Belle Rive DrBrentwoodTN37027
$780,000.00Kings Chapel Sec 2c1404 Orchard Hill LnArringtonTN37014
$689,100.00Kings Chapel Sec 4b4059 Kings Camp PassArringtonTN37014
$500,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 7164 Broadwell CirFranklinTN37067
$1,079,900.00Chardonnay Sec 29093 Chardonnay TrFranklinTN37067
$675,000.00338 3rd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$901,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec3308 Mealer StFranklinTN37067
$1,281,639.00Westhaven Sec54861 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$1,429,696.00Grove Sec138828 Edgecomb DrCollege GroveTN37046
$277,000.00Candlewood Sec 42945 Hearthside DrSpring HillTN37174
$330,000.00Kingwood Ph 27211 Blue Ridge DrFairviewTN37062
$779,990.00Tap Root Hills Sec35006 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
$1,449,000.00Westhaven Sec33219 Cavanaugh LnFranklinTN37064
$514,574.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2700 Carena Terrace CtThompsons StationTN37179
$815,000.00Foxland Hall Sec 3-c609 Hunters LnBrentwoodTN37027
$984,900.00Ambergate Est Sec 14341 Ambergate CtFranklinTN37064
$1,250,000.004810 Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
$2,500,000.00Traceland Est5600 Parker Branch TrlFranklinTN37064
$565,000.00Cottonwood Est167 Riverwood DrFranklinTN37069
$385,000.005774 Bending Chestnut RdFranklinTN37064

 

