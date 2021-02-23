Williamson County Property Transfers February 1

See where houses sold for February 1-5, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$484,850.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2329 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$592,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 1
|902 Yearling Way
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$180,000.00
|7568 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$526,500.00
|School Manor
|503 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$959,900.00
|Benington 2 Sec2a
|448 Oldenburg Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$865,000.00
|River Landing Sec 8
|1407 Mentelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$667,500.00
|Brookfield Sec 1-a
|2213 Brookfield Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$410,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 6
|1422 Bluegrass Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$467,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 4
|1502 Charleston Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,310,000.00
|Rev
|426 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$522,780.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|732 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$705,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,350,000.00
|Peyt-trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$290,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 1
|2904 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$823,025.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph2
|362 Tulley Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$115,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4013 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$72,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2616 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$526,125.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9043 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$599,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph5
|2270 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$787,770.00
|Cardel Village
|406 Cardel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$308,750.00
|Grove
|9037 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$289,750.00
|Grove
|9013 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$235,000.00
|Daugherty Est
|7110 Harding Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$169,000.00
|Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$593,750.00
|Grove
|9048 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$830,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 39
|1656 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$975,540.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4597 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$1,320,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9215 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3
|6000 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$487,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2345 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$845,170.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|265 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$398,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$680,000.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-b
|1521 Woodfield Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$535,842.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1846 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$767,575.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|5008 Fullbright Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,250,000.00
|Brandon Park Downs
|7132 Brandon Park Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,020,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$5,000.00
|Big East Fork Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$417,500.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|2078 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$450,000.00
|2094 Moultrie Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$420,000.00
|311 Grant Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$539,950.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2427 Sturry Cove Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$468,518.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3020 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$284,500.00
|Ph 1 Rev 2
|1016 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,296,180.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6405 High Top Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$570,000.00
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1
|2226 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$637,000.00
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2
|5133 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$815,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7712 Strait Trl
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$640,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 35
|1241 Broadmoor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$338,000.00
|1949 Newark Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$506,490.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1830 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$839,900.00
|October Park
|1014 October Park Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$530,712.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2736 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,070,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|100 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$785,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 2
|9479 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$434,840.00
|Copper Ridge Ph6
|3043 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$401,550.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2100 Branford Place 324
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$294,700.00
|Whispering Wind Ph2
|7608 Whispering Wind Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$250,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1589 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,550,000.00
|Governors Club @ Pleasant Hill
|16 Angel Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$330,000.00
|Keegans Glen
|314 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$187,000.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #o-8
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,407,516.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1719 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1582 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$385,000.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|391 Lady Of The Lake Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$565,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5118 Victoria Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$275,000.00
|Grove
|9009 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$148,500.00
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3
|8247 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,241,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 4
|1627 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$156,750.00
|Grove Sec13
|8848 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,100,000.00
|Grove Sec13
|Thatchbay Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$556,000.00
|1835 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$299,000.00
|Leverette Meadows Ph 2
|7302 Sheena Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$493,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a
|5008 Burke Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$583,300.00
|Lincoln Square
|3326 Aspen Grove Dr #300
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,050,000.00
|Glen Abbey Sec3
|9527 Glenfiddich Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,915,000.00
|Westhaven Sec30
|526 Rochester Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,250,000.00
|Between The Harpeths
|133 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,254,400.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1898 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$584,250.00
|Grove
|Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$793,428.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec5
|273 Rock Cress Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,093,063.00
|Bishops Gate Wards Mill
|243 Bishops Gate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$305,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 8
|2210 Charles Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$229,900.00
|Costello Farms
|6000 Costello Farm Pvt Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$300,000.00
|Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$470,032.00
|Brixworth Ph6
|1127 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$442,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2
|2004 Towhee Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$655,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2
|1424 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$642,084.00
|Tollgate Village Sec18a
|2893 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$418,000.00
|Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1
|322 Byron Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1101 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,000.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3
|2763 Trasbin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,395,000.00
|Princeton Hills Sec 5
|757 Sinclair Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$524,900.00
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec2
|1674 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$575,000.00
|Fly Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$385,500.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 7
|1817 Nantes Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,206,000.00
|Taramore Ph 1
|1810 Ivy Crest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$980,000.00
|5716 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|4400 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$6,250,000.00
|Wells Mike
|3377 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$540,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|116 Cottonwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$582,701.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3a
|2076 Autry Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$498,000.00
|Highland Gardens
|1421 Adams St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$488,900.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 9
|3132 Bishops Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$255,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2
|1018 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$525,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 4
|1144 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$785,000.00
|Eagles Glen Sec 1
|176 Eagles Glen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$825,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|107 Whiteside Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$963,930.00
|Taramore Ph12
|9527 Nottaway Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$602,077.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3045 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$545,170.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3044 Nolencrest Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$410,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|407 Verandah Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,979,900.00
|2475 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$468,377.00
|Stream Valley Sec17
|1024 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$985,000.00
|Southern Preserve Sec2
|2151 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Grove
|9056 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$266,000.00
|Grove
|9005 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$318,250.00
|Grove
|9112 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,600,000.00
|Lynnwood Downs
|2049 Lynnwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$294,500.00
|Grove
|9029 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$562,600.00
|Carondelet Sec 1
|9017 Carondelet Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$92,000.00
|Lake Rd Gillette
|7310 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$995,000.00
|Rev
|1204 Vintage Grove Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$40,000.00
|8603 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|$312,500.00
|Braxton Bend Ph 2
|7211 Sir William Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$331,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #k-8
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$539,000.00
|Coveted Views
|1521 Lewis Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff
|83 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$295,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 1
|2106 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$575,000.00
|5620 Hargrove Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,800,000.00
|Bear Creek Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$295,000.00
|Willow Crest
|7802 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$530,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2804 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$730,000.00
|Avalon Sec 1
|425 Beauchamp Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$784,060.00
|Telfair Ph3
|808 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$193,200.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 1
|1303 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$413,523.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|2084 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 6
|1417 Bluegrass Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$720,500.00
|Rose Duke
|6301 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$491,000.00
|Dakota Pointe Ph 2
|3022 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,800,000.00
|4840 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$2,489,000.00
|Marshall Place
|8904 Palmer Pvt Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$237,000.00
|Westview Est
|227 Helping Hands Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$635,501.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9020 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$580,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 3
|204 Ellington Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,385,000.00
|Belle Rive
|6012 Belle Rive Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$780,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 2c
|1404 Orchard Hill Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$689,100.00
|Kings Chapel Sec 4b
|4059 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$500,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 7
|164 Broadwell Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,079,900.00
|Chardonnay Sec 2
|9093 Chardonnay Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$675,000.00
|338 3rd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$901,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec3
|308 Mealer St
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,281,639.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|861 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,429,696.00
|Grove Sec13
|8828 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$277,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 4
|2945 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$330,000.00
|Kingwood Ph 2
|7211 Blue Ridge Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$779,990.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec3
|5006 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,449,000.00
|Westhaven Sec33
|219 Cavanaugh Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$514,574.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2700 Carena Terrace Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$815,000.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 3-c
|609 Hunters Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$984,900.00
|Ambergate Est Sec 1
|4341 Ambergate Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|4810 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,500,000.00
|Traceland Est
|5600 Parker Branch Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$565,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|167 Riverwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$385,000.00
|5774 Bending Chestnut Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064