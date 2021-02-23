Williamson County Property Transfers February 1

See where houses sold for February 1-5, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zipcode $484,850.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b 2329 Durham Trail Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 $592,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 1 902 Yearling Way Nashville TN 37221 $180,000.00 7568 Crow Cut Rd Fairview TN 37062 $526,500.00 School Manor 503 Figuers Dr Franklin TN 37064 $959,900.00 Benington 2 Sec2a 448 Oldenburg Rd Nolensville TN 37135 $865,000.00 River Landing Sec 8 1407 Mentelle Dr Franklin TN 37069 $667,500.00 Brookfield Sec 1-a 2213 Brookfield Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $410,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 6 1422 Bluegrass Rd Nolensville TN 37135 $467,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 4 1502 Charleston Park Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $1,310,000.00 Rev 426 Wild Elm St Franklin TN 37064 $522,780.00 Burberry Glen Ph2 732 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $705,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove TN 37046 $2,350,000.00 Peyt-trinity Rd Franklin TN 37064 $290,000.00 Candlewood Sec 1 2904 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $823,025.00 Scales Farmstead Ph2 362 Tulley Ct Nolensville TN 37135 $115,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4013 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 $72,500.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a 2616 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 $526,125.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9043 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 $599,900.00 Burkitt Village Ph5 2270 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $787,770.00 Cardel Village 406 Cardel Ln Franklin TN 37064 $308,750.00 Grove 9037 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $289,750.00 Grove 9013 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $235,000.00 Daugherty Est 7110 Harding Dr Fairview TN 37062 $169,000.00 Cumberland Dr Fairview TN 37062 $593,750.00 Grove 9048 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $830,000.00 Westhaven Sec 39 1656 Townsend Blvd Franklin TN 37064 $975,540.00 Kings Chapel Sec8 4597 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 $1,320,000.00 Lansdowne Sec 2 9215 Prestmoor Pl Brentwood TN 37027 $455,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-3 6000 Penbrook Dr Franklin TN 37069 $487,000.00 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 2345 Clare Park Dr Franklin TN 37069 $845,170.00 Arrington Retreat Sec5 265 Rock Cress Rd Nolensville TN 37135 $398,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $680,000.00 Raintree Forest Sec 5-b 1521 Woodfield Ct Brentwood TN 37027 $535,842.00 Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph3a 1846 Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $767,575.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 5008 Fullbright Ct Franklin TN 37064 $2,250,000.00 Brandon Park Downs 7132 Brandon Park Ct Franklin TN 37064 $1,020,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station TN 37179 $5,000.00 Big East Fork Rd Franklin TN 37064 $417,500.00 Simmons Ridge Sec8 2078 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 $450,000.00 2094 Moultrie Cir Franklin TN 37064 $420,000.00 311 Grant Park Dr Franklin TN 37067 $539,950.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a 2427 Sturry Cove Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 $468,518.00 Brixworth Ph5 3020 Michaleen Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $284,500.00 Ph 1 Rev 2 1016 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 $1,296,180.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6405 High Top Ct Franklin TN 37067 $570,000.00 Oakleaf Est Sec 1 2226 Henpeck Ln Franklin TN 37064 $637,000.00 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 5133 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 $815,000.00 Troubadour Ph1 Sec4 7712 Strait Trl College Grove TN 37046 $640,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 35 1241 Broadmoor Cir Franklin TN 37067 $338,000.00 1949 Newark Pvt Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 $506,490.00 Burberry Glen Ph3a 1830 Abbey Wood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $839,900.00 October Park 1014 October Park Way Franklin TN 37067 $530,712.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b 2736 Carena Terrace Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 $1,070,000.00 Dylan Woods 100 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $785,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 2 9479 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $434,840.00 Copper Ridge Ph6 3043 Boxbury Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 $401,550.00 Tollgate Village Sec35 2100 Branford Place 324 Thompsons Station TN 37179 $294,700.00 Whispering Wind Ph2 7608 Whispering Wind Ln Fairview TN 37062 $250,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1589 Eastwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $1,550,000.00 Governors Club @ Pleasant Hill 16 Angel Tr Brentwood TN 37027 $330,000.00 Keegans Glen 314 Cherry Dr Franklin TN 37064 $187,000.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #o-8 Franklin TN 37064 $1,407,516.00 Swansons Ridge 1719 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 $250,000.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1582 Eastwood Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $385,000.00 Avalon Sec 3 391 Lady Of The Lake Ln Franklin TN 37067 $565,000.00 Stonehenge Sec 2 5118 Victoria Cv Brentwood TN 37027 $275,000.00 Grove 9009 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $148,500.00 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 8247 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 $1,241,000.00 Westhaven Sec 4 1627 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 $156,750.00 Grove Sec13 8848 Edgecomb Dr College Grove TN 37046 $1,100,000.00 Grove Sec13 Thatchbay Ct College Grove TN 37046 $556,000.00 1835 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville TN 37135 $299,000.00 Leverette Meadows Ph 2 7302 Sheena Ln Fairview TN 37062 $493,000.00 Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 2-a 5008 Burke Trl Nolensville TN 37135 $583,300.00 Lincoln Square 3326 Aspen Grove Dr #300 Franklin TN 37067 $1,050,000.00 Glen Abbey Sec3 9527 Glenfiddich Tr Brentwood TN 37027 $1,915,000.00 Westhaven Sec30 526 Rochester Close Franklin TN 37064 $2,250,000.00 Between The Harpeths 133 Steeplechase Ln Nashville TN 37221 $1,254,400.00 Traditions Sec5 1898 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 $584,250.00 Grove Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $793,428.00 Arrington Retreat Sec5 273 Rock Cress Rd Nolensville TN 37135 $1,093,063.00 Bishops Gate Wards Mill 243 Bishops Gate Dr Franklin TN 37064 $305,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 8 2210 Charles Way Spring Hill TN 37174 $229,900.00 Costello Farms 6000 Costello Farm Pvt Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 $300,000.00 Cross Keys Rd College Grove TN 37046 $470,032.00 Brixworth Ph6 1127 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $442,000.00 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 2004 Towhee Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 $655,000.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 1424 Plymouth Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $642,084.00 Tollgate Village Sec18a 2893 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 $418,000.00 Westhaven Section 21 Revision 1 322 Byron Way Franklin TN 37064 $435,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1101 Culpepper Cir Franklin TN 37064 $435,000.00 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 2763 Trasbin Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 $1,395,000.00 Princeton Hills Sec 5 757 Sinclair Cir Brentwood TN 37027 $524,900.00 Brixworth Ph4 Sec2 1674 Lantana Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $575,000.00 Fly Ln Franklin TN 37064 $385,500.00 Wyngate Est Ph 7 1817 Nantes Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 $1,206,000.00 Taramore Ph 1 1810 Ivy Crest Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $980,000.00 5716 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin TN 37064 $550,000.00 4400 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin TN 37064 $6,250,000.00 Wells Mike 3377 Bailey Rd Franklin TN 37064 $540,000.00 Cottonwood Est 116 Cottonwood Cir Franklin TN 37069 $582,701.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3a 2076 Autry Dr Nolensville TN 37135 $498,000.00 Highland Gardens 1421 Adams St Franklin TN 37064 $488,900.00 Spencer Hall Sec 9 3132 Bishops Way Franklin TN 37064 $255,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 1018 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 $525,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 4 1144 Olde Cameron Ln Franklin TN 37067 $785,000.00 Eagles Glen Sec 1 176 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin TN 37067 $825,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 107 Whiteside Ct Franklin TN 37064 $963,930.00 Taramore Ph12 9527 Nottaway Ln Brentwood TN 37027 $602,077.00 Tap Root Hills Sec5 3045 Nolencrest Way Franklin TN 37067 $545,170.00 Tap Root Hills Sec5 3044 Nolencrest Way Nolensville TN 37135 $410,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 407 Verandah Ln Franklin TN 37064 $1,979,900.00 2475 Old Natchez Tr Franklin TN 37064 $468,377.00 Stream Valley Sec17 1024 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 $985,000.00 Southern Preserve Sec2 2151 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin TN 37064 $700,000.00 Grove 9056 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $266,000.00 Grove 9005 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $318,250.00 Grove 9112 Sawtooth Ln College Grove TN 37046 $2,600,000.00 Lynnwood Downs 2049 Lynnwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 $294,500.00 Grove 9029 Passiflora Ct College Grove TN 37046 $562,600.00 Carondelet Sec 1 9017 Carondelet Pl Brentwood TN 37027 $92,000.00 Lake Rd Gillette 7310 Lake Rd Fairview TN 37062 $995,000.00 Rev 1204 Vintage Grove Ln Franklin TN 37064 $40,000.00 8603 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville TN 37060 $312,500.00 Braxton Bend Ph 2 7211 Sir William Dr Fairview TN 37062 $331,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #k-8 Franklin TN 37067 $539,000.00 Coveted Views 1521 Lewis Pvt Ln Franklin TN 37064 $370,000.00 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff 83 Alton Park Ln Franklin TN 37069 $295,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 1 2106 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 $575,000.00 5620 Hargrove Rd Franklin TN 37064 $3,800,000.00 Bear Creek Ln Franklin TN 37064 $295,000.00 Willow Crest 7802 Willow Crest Dr Fairview TN 37062 $530,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec 14a 2804 Americus Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 $730,000.00 Avalon Sec 1 425 Beauchamp Cir Franklin TN 37067 $784,060.00 Telfair Ph3 808 Delamotte Pass Nolensville TN 37135 $193,200.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 1 1303 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $413,523.00 Simmons Ridge Sec8 2084 Orangery Dr Franklin TN 37064 $300,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 6 1417 Bluegrass Rd Nolensville TN 37135 $720,500.00 Rose Duke 6301 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $491,000.00 Dakota Pointe Ph 2 3022 Sakari Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 $2,800,000.00 4840 Byrd Ln College Grove TN 37046 $2,489,000.00 Marshall Place 8904 Palmer Pvt Way Brentwood TN 37027 $237,000.00 Westview Est 227 Helping Hands Dr Franklin TN 37064 $635,501.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9020 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 $580,000.00 Ellington Park Sec 3 204 Ellington Dr Franklin TN 37064 $1,385,000.00 Belle Rive 6012 Belle Rive Dr Brentwood TN 37027 $780,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec 2c 1404 Orchard Hill Ln Arrington TN 37014 $689,100.00 Kings Chapel Sec 4b 4059 Kings Camp Pass Arrington TN 37014 $500,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 7 164 Broadwell Cir Franklin TN 37067 $1,079,900.00 Chardonnay Sec 2 9093 Chardonnay Tr Franklin TN 37067 $675,000.00 338 3rd Ave S Franklin TN 37064 $901,000.00 Hurstbourne Park Sec3 308 Mealer St Franklin TN 37067 $1,281,639.00 Westhaven Sec54 861 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 $1,429,696.00 Grove Sec13 8828 Edgecomb Dr College Grove TN 37046 $277,000.00 Candlewood Sec 4 2945 Hearthside Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 $330,000.00 Kingwood Ph 2 7211 Blue Ridge Dr Fairview TN 37062 $779,990.00 Tap Root Hills Sec3 5006 Farmhouse Dr Franklin TN 37067 $1,449,000.00 Westhaven Sec33 219 Cavanaugh Ln Franklin TN 37064 $514,574.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a 2700 Carena Terrace Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 $815,000.00 Foxland Hall Sec 3-c 609 Hunters Ln Brentwood TN 37027 $984,900.00 Ambergate Est Sec 1 4341 Ambergate Ct Franklin TN 37064 $1,250,000.00 4810 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 $2,500,000.00 Traceland Est 5600 Parker Branch Trl Franklin TN 37064 $565,000.00 Cottonwood Est 167 Riverwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 $385,000.00 5774 Bending Chestnut Rd Franklin TN 37064