Columbia Resident Held After DUI Hit & Run Crash

A Columbia man remains behind bars for his second DUI after nearly striking a pedestrian and shattering a telephone pole on Saturday.

Shortly after 4:00, Saturday afternoon, officers responded to the hit & run crash in the 1100 block of W. Main Street. Officers found the truck on Downs Blvd and determined that the driver, 48-year-old Vasiliy Birak, of Columbia, was impaired.

Charged with DUI – 2nd Offense, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Failure to Report a Crash, and Violation of the Implied Consent law, Birak remains jailed on a $15,500 bond. His court date is pending.