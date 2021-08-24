How to Help Humphreys County Flood Victims

By
Andrea Hinds
-
flooding in humphreys county from williamson county rescue squad
photo from Williamson County Rescue Squad Twitter

Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties experienced torrential rainfall and deadly flooding this weekend, with the City of Waverly being heavily impacted. The floods claimed the lives of 22 people, reports Associated Press.

Preliminary reports from National Weather Service show 17.02″ of rain measured at McEwen, TN (Humphreys County), an all-time 24-hour rainfall record.

Many school buildings suffered extensive damage; school was canceled for the week for Humphreys County students. About 2,000 homes in Humphreys County still did not have power Monday evening.

From monetary donations to dropping off essential items, there are several ways you can help.

Monetary Donations

  • The American Red Cross is taking donations to provide relief for our area. For more information on that, visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/
  • Monetary donations may be brought to the Maury County Trustee Office between now and Wednesday at 4:30. Donations will be delivered to Humphreys County National Guard. Maury County Trustee Office is located at 1 Public Square, Columbia.
  • The Community Foundation has activated its Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in response to severe storms and flooding. Grants from the Fund will be made to nonprofits supporting relief and restoration in areas of Middle Tennessee affected by the severe storms and floods. Click here to donate.

Cleanup/Recovery Volunteer

  • Anyone wanting to volunteer to help with cleanup and recovery can call 931-888-8011 or 931-888-8012. You can report after 8am to the volunteer staging area in the Dollar Tree Parking Lot at 515 West Main St. in Waverly. Volunteers at those numbers will match your skills with those who have needs.

Essential Goods Drop off Locations

You can drop off essential items like: baby wipes, baby diapers, baby formula, baby bottles/cups, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, clothes and shoes of all sizes, hygiene products, bottled water, pre-packaged snacks, trash bags, socks, blankets, dog food, paper towels, plastic utensils, paper plates, toilet tissue at the following places

  • Old school MOVES in Columbia – accepting donations on Wednesday, Aug 25 from 7:30am-4:30pm in the Maury County Parking lot downtown
    1 Public Square, Columbia
  • National Guard Armory
    1421 U.S. 70, Waverly
  • Jonathan’s Grille (Bellevue)
    7653 Hwy 70 S, Nashville
  • Community Resource Center Warehouse
    218 Omohundro Place, Nashville, TN 37210
    Brown bins are available to place donations in 24 hours a day
  • Shower the People
    821 Templeton Drive, Nashville, 37205
    Located next to Charlotte Heights Church of Christ
  • The Getalong
    700A Fatherland Street
    Hours: Monday 10-4pm, Tuesday closed, Wednesday 1-5pm, Thursday 10-5pm, Friday 10-5pm, Saturday 10-4pm, & Sunday 10-4pm
  • White’s Mercantile
    2908 12th Ave South, Nashville, 37204
    Hours: Monday – Saturday 10am – 6pm, Sunday 11am – 5pm
  • Smart Art
    2416 Music Valley Drive, Suite 106
    Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 6pm

Also, Apex Bank will donate $2,500 towards the funeral expenses of each individual who lost their lives. The contribution will be sent directly to the respective funeral home. If you, or anyone you know, has lost a loved one in the flooding in Humphreys County, please contact Marcus Vine (731) 213-0799 or Adam Mullinax at (731) 213-4004. You may also email him at [email protected] or visit our Waverly office at 201 West Main Street, Waverly, TN 37185.

