WCS Celebrates America 250

Williamson County Schools is proud to join the nationwide celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

A committee made up of representatives from academics, athletics, the arts and operations has been planning events and activities designed to engage students, staff and the broader community in honoring our nation’s history.

“This is a special time for our students and our country,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “I still remember the excitement of celebrating the nation’s Bicentennial when I was a child, so I’m excited for our students to create their own lasting memories.”

From now through the first semester of the 2026-27 school year, the celebration will be visible across extracurricular programs and in various classroom settings. Schools will incorporate commemorative America 250 decals and flags into both athletics and fine arts events, creating a unified districtwide presence at games, performances and competitions.

The logo that will be used on the decals was created by Ravenwood High School student Alex Goldberg. His winning design was chosen from dozens of submissions in the WCS America 250 Logo Creation Contest. It will now serve as a symbol for all of the district’s America 250-related activities and communications throughout the year.

“I appreciate the work that has gone into making sure our students have the opportunity to participate in this year-long celebration,” said Golden.

Moving forward, families should be on the lookout for additional information about events and activities from individual schools, teachers and coaches.

Source: WCS

More School News!