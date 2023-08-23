College and Career Fair Coming to Franklin Ag Expo Center Sept. 12

Do you have a student who’s curious about their opportunities after high school? High school counselors are once again working with the College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department to host the College and Industry Fair.
On Tuesday, September 12, the Ag Expo Center will be filled with more than 100 colleges, universities, industries and other post-secondary institutions. Students and their families will be able to visit with representatives from various industries from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the lower level of the building and with university representatives from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the upper level of the building.
The event is free to attend. The lists of institutions and industries attending the event are available below. The Ag Expo Center is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
For more information about Industry Night, email Assistant Director of CCTE Kris Schneider. For more information about the College Fair, email WCS Elementary and Middle Counseling Specialist Molly O’Neal.
Company Name
Residence Inn by Marriott Franklin Berry Farms Hotel
Vanderbilt University Army ROTC
Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical
Williamson Fire – Rescue
TCAT Hohenwald
Middle Tennessee Electric
Tennessee Titans
Huntington Learning Center
Skill Samurai: Coding & STEM Academy
Chartwell Hospitality
Tutor Doctor Franklin
Nixon Power Services
City Of Franklin Water Management
Ingram Marine Group
Keller Williams Realty Spring Hill
Ascension
Plato’s Closet
Greater Nashville Apartment Association
Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association
Columbia State Community College
Williamson Health
College/University
Samford University
Miami University
Lipscomb University
University of San Francisco
Union University
Duke Kunshan University
Lafayette College
Academy of Make Up Arts
UT Martin
Coastal Carolina University
Maryville College
American Baptist College
Xavier University of Ohio
Eckerd College
University of Vermont
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Bucknell University
Florida Southern College
Texas Christian University
Kennesaw State University
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Nossi College of Art & Design
Sewanee- The University of the South
University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Engineering
University of Tennessee – Knoxville
The Ohio State University
Fisk University
South College
Baylor University
Nashville State Community College
University of Kentucky Pigman College of Engineering
The Salon Professional Academy
University of Oklahoma
The University of Alabama
Middle Tennessee State University
University of Alabama in Huntsville
Valparaiso University
University of South Alabama
Purdue University
University of Vermont
Furman University
Western Kentucky University
Auburn University
Harding University
The University of Tampa
Christian Brothers University
Aveda Arts and Science Institute Nashville
Middle TN State University -Concrete Ind mgm
Motlow State Community College
Lipscomb University (Office of Accessibility and Learning Supports: BEST & IDEAL Programs)
NAVY
College of Charleston
Mississippi State University
Carson-Newman University
Austin Peay State University Student Disability Resource Center
Tusculum University
MTSU
Rhodes College
The Belonging Co College
Texas A&M University
Belmont University
Rollins College
George Mason University
Spalding University
University of Notre Dame
Hanover College
The George Washington University
Millsaps College
Dental Staff School of Tennessee
Vanderbilt University – Student Access Office
Roanoke College
Indiana University Bloomington
Union University- EDGE Program
Wofford College
Haslam College of Business
Jacksonville State University
University of Evansville
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga- Mosaic Program
Illinois Wesleyan University
Hendrix College
Oglethorpe University
Transylvania University
Emerson College
College Living Experience
Trevecca Nazarene University
Lynn University
University College Dublin (UCD)
University of Montevallo
University of Louisville
Western Carolina University
University of Denver
University of South Carolina
Murray State Univeristy
Vanderbilt University
University of North Alabama
Covenant College
Cumberland University
TN Tech College of Education
Welch College
Virginia Tech
Bard College
University of Dayton
Fordham University
Salve Regina University
University of Kentucky
Arkansas State University
Lee University
Centre College
Gardner-Webb University
Butler University
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville – College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences
Hollins University
Bellarmine University
University of Arkansas
Hampden-Sydney College
Middle Tennessee State University Army ROTC
UT Southern
East Tennessee State University
Saint Louis University
Loyola University Chicago