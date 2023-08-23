Franklin Bomb Threat Cleared, Business and Street Closures Reopen

UPDATE 11:32 AM: Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad determined there is currently no threat. The area has been reopened.

Update-2: All Clear. THP’s Bomb Squad determined there to be no threat. The gas station, surrounding businesses, and streets are all in the process of resuming business as normal. A final update with additional information will be posted to https://t.co/OdOiCdl97z — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) August 23, 2023

UPDATE 10:47AM: Southbound lanes of Carothers at McEwen has been closed in both directions.

August 23, 10:46AM – A bomb threat and an abandoned backpack has closed the Twice Daily Shell at 5060 Carothers Parkway, along with streets surrounding the area.

Northbound Carothers is closed at Liberty Pike, along with Southstar Drive.

A bomb squad is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.