Franklin Bomb Threat Cleared, Business and Street Closures Reopen

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

UPDATE 11:32 AM: Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad determined there is currently no threat. The area has been reopened.

UPDATE 10:47AM:  Southbound lanes of Carothers at McEwen has been closed in both directions.

August 23, 10:46AM – A bomb threat and an abandoned backpack has closed the Twice Daily Shell at 5060 Carothers Parkway, along with streets surrounding the area.

Northbound Carothers is closed at Liberty Pike, along with Southstar Drive.

A bomb squad is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

