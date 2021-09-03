CMT Crossroads Films in Franklin with Nelly

In a social media post, Nelly stated, “Tonight we make history.. first hip hop artist to host CMT Crossroads..!! REALLY WANNA THANK Country Radio, TV, Videos, Artists, Music Execs, THE COUNTRY MUSIC WORLD PERIOD for all the Love they have showed Me since the beginning of my career… the reason ‘Hearland’ even exist is to show my appreciation for soo much Love..!!”
Nelly released his first album since 2013 titled “Heartland” on August 27th, a country-inspired album featuring Florida Georgia Line, Blanco Brown, Breland, and Darius Rucker.
CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friend is the first episode to feature a rapper to headline the series. Some of the collaborations you will see will be Flordia Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Breland.
Here are your chances to watch the show.
FRI, 9/3
10p/9c on VH1
12mid/11c on CMT
SAT, 9/4
9a/8c on MTV
12p/11c on CMT
FRI, 9/10
10p/9c on CMT Music
12mid/11c on BET
