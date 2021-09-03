CMT Crossroads Films in Franklin with Nelly

By
Donna Vissman
-

Hip Hop icon Nelly paid a visit to Franklin to film the latest Crossroads episode with CMT at The Factory in Franklin.

Watch the video here.

In a social media post, Nelly stated, “Tonight we make history.. first hip hop artist to host CMT Crossroads..!! REALLY WANNA THANK Country Radio, TV, Videos, Artists, Music Execs, THE COUNTRY MUSIC WORLD PERIOD for all the Love they have showed Me since the beginning of my career… the reason ‘Hearland’ even exist is to show my appreciation for soo much Love..!!”

Nelly released his first album since 2013 titled “Heartland” on August 27th,  a country-inspired album featuring Florida Georgia Line, Blanco Brown, Breland, and Darius Rucker.

CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friend is the first episode to feature a rapper to headline the series. Some of the collaborations you will see will be Flordia Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and Breland.

Here are your chances to watch the show.

  • FRI, 9/3
    • 10p/9c on VH1
    • 12mid/11c on CMT
  • SAT, 9/4
    • 9a/8c on MTV
    • 12p/11c on CMT 
  • FRI, 9/10
    • 10p/9c on CMT Music
    • 12mid/11c on BET

 

Support our publication by shopping here

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

