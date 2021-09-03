Franklin Theatre Announces Family Series

The Franklin Theatre announced its first Family Spotlight Series beginning September 11th with Mark Nizer’s 4D Theatre.

“While The Franklin Theatre is renowned for live music and movies, we continue to look for ways to welcome people of all ages to the theatre through fun and imaginative shows,” stated Meg Hershey, Chief Operating Officer for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, owner and operator of the nonprofit Franklin Theatre in a release. “The shows on the Family Spotlight Series not only spark laughter, curiosity, and awe but also give parents and grandparents opportunities to create lasting memories through live theatre.”

The shows on the 2021-2022 Family Spotlight Series include:

Mark Nizer’s 4-D Theatre

Sep. 11, 202 -3 PM and 8 PM

Whether juggling laser beams at 1000 RPMs, or five ping pong balls being thrown 20 feet in the air using only his mouth, or even juggling a burning propane tank, a running electric carving knife, and a 16-pound bowling ball, Mark Nizer’s combination of original comedy, world-class juggling, movement, music, and technology is “Nothing less than brilliant” (Performance Magazine).

Cirque-tacular’s Spooktacular

Oct. 29-30,2021; three shows ( Oct. 29 at 8 PM; Oct. 30 at 2 PM and 8 PM)

Spooks, specters, and scaredy-cats contort and cavort through a high-flying circus of scare. Vampires soar, skeletons stagger, and acrobatic cats romp through a humorously haunted bazaar of the bizarre. Indulge your inner eerie in Spooktacular, a family-friendly, bone-chilling delight!

Rhythmic Circus: Holiday Shuffle (Optional Add-on Show)

Dec. 3-4, 2021 (Dec. 3 at 8 PM; Dec. 4 at 4 PM and 8 PM)

A perfectly un-traditional holiday experience for the entire family — Four world-renowned hoofers and a swingin’ eight-piece band inject the signature Rhythmic Circus style of rapid-fire tap into upbeat holiday classics. Experiencing an adrenaline-soaked Rhythmic Circus show is like witnessing the rebirth of an art form, one that forged all kinds of stylistic hybrids, but is something else entirely.

Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE

March 12-13, 2022 (March 12 at noon, 2 PM, 8 PM; March 13 at 8 PM)

“A delightful and educational date with the dinos that provides visual oomph to rival ‘The Lion King’”. – Chicago Tribune. Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live guides your family on a breathtaking tour that begins in pre-historic Australia. You’ll observe, meet and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain.

SNAP: Contemporary Mystery Performance

May 6-7, 2022 (May 6 at 8 PM; May 7 at 2 PM and 8 PM)

Poof! Presto! Snap! Playing with space, time and the otherworldly, this eclectic ensemble of South Korean illusionists will boggle your mind with their impressive powers of prestidigitation. Mixing dexterous sleight of hand, Chaplin-esque vaudevillian comedy and ingenious visual effects, SNAP conjures a marvelous, magical and hilarious cabaret perfect for the whole family.

Series subscriptions and individual tickets and to all Family Spotlight performances are now available at www.franklintheatre.com/ family-spotlight-series, by calling 615-538-2076 or at the box office.