7 Things to Know About Chubby Checker

4 Chubby Checker Created a Dance Movement

At a performance on American Bandstand in 1960, it was there Chubby Checker created new dance moves with his twist. A dance where teenagers danced apart instead of together. He became known as the “King of the Twist” and what followed was the dance revolution that followed with moves like The Pony, the Mashed Potato, The Fly, and The Hucklebuck.