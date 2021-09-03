Spring Hill Car Window Smashed and Credit Card Used at Target

Spring Hill, TN- On August 30th SHPD officers took a vehicle burglary report at 125 Stephen P. Yokich Pkwy (parking lot of the UAW).

The victim reported that her window had been broken and her purse was stolen. A short time later the victim’s credit card was used at Target in Spring Hill for $824 worth of gift cards.

The pictured vehicle was involved with the burglary and the pictured individual is the one who used the victim’s card at Target. If you have information concerning this incident, you can submit an anonymous tip here.

