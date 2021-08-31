CityPark Brentwood Invites Community to 9/11 Memorial

In honor of the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, CityPark Brentwood and the City of Brentwood will reprise their annual ceremony to pay tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

This year’s event will also honor the memory of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, who passed away last year.

The event will be held at CityPark, Mooreland House at 7100 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood on Saturday, September 11 beginning at 11 am.

Speaker for the event will be City of Brentwood Mayor, Rhea Little, performance of the National Anthem by Angela Thomas, and Frank Fenton, Bugles Across America will perform “Taps.”

All police officers, firefighters, and other first responders, and current and former members of the armed services are invited to attend as honored guests. The ceremony is open to all members of the community and is expected to conclude around 11:30 a.m. Parking is available at CityPark.