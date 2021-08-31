CityPark Brentwood Invites Community to 9/11 Memorial

In honor of the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, CityPark Brentwood and the City of Brentwood will reprise their annual ceremony to pay tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
This year’s event will also honor the memory of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, who passed away last year.
The event will be held at CityPark, Mooreland House at 7100 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood on Saturday, September 11 beginning at 11 am.
Speaker for the event will be City of Brentwood Mayor, Rhea Little, performance of the National Anthem by Angela Thomas, and Frank Fenton, Bugles Across America will perform “Taps.”
All police officers, firefighters, and other first responders, and current and former members of the armed services are invited to attend as honored guests. The ceremony is open to all members of the community and is expected to conclude around 11:30 a.m. Parking is available at CityPark.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.