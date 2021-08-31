Franklin Lions Club Presents Scholarships to Franklin High Students

By
Press Release
-
L-to-R: Julie Fletcher, Leah's mother; Bobby Cook, Franklin Lions Club scholarship chair; Leah Fletcher, scholarship recipient; and Mell Fletcher, Leah's father.

The Franklin Lions Club presented Franklin High School student Leah Fletcher with
their Jim Stephenson – Bill Garrett Memorial Scholarship of $2,500 for continued
education. The scholarship was established in 1996 to honor two long-time members of the club.

The Lions presented Fletcher with the scholarship this summer. Fletcher is passionate about her volunteer service with Hacienda of Hope in Tabacundo, Ecuador, Young Life, beautification efforts at the Lion’s Sensory Garden for the Blind and several other charitable organizations. She plans to attend the University of Alabama.

Bobby Cook, scholarship committee chair, notes that, “Leah has set an excellent example for fellow students to follow. Our motto is ‘We Serve’ and Leah, in addition to her academic and leadership pursuits, has found many ways to serve
the community.”

A second scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Brooke Wheeler of Franklin High School, who is attending Samford University. This scholarship was established in memory of Sarah Cook, a longtime nurse who served for several years at the Williamson Medical Center (WMC). Ms. Wheeler has volunteered at WMC and hopes to one day be a labor and delivery nurse practitioner.

In addition to eye screenings, the club conducts a variety of projects and events,
including Franklin on the Fourth, and volunteer opportunities with One Gen Away
and with American Red Cross Community Blood Drives.

The Franklin Lions Club meets each Tuesday at noon at Connors Steak & Seafood. Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Franklin Lions Club, please contact membership chair Millard Jefferson at [email protected] or franklinlionsclub.com.

