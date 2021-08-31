How to Prep for the ISEE (Independent School Entrance Exam)

Is your family considering enrolling your child in a private school? If so, you may have heard of the “ISEE.” Short for “Independent School Entrance Exam,” this admissions test is commonly used by many private schools in the Nashville and Brentwood areas.

Taking a practice test will give your child exposure to the test format and provide you with valuable information about whether your child is ready for the real thing.

Students can prepare with practice tests at Learning Lab’s Test Prep Centers in Brentwood and Nashville. Each student receives a free consultation on their results, and their report will also provide information on the types of questions within each section that the student may need improvement. Flexible scheduling for ISEE tutoring is also available. Learn more.

Upcoming Group ISEE Practice Tests in Brentwood & Nashville

Register for a date that works for your schedule:

Brentwood:

September 18, 2021

October 16, 2021

October 30, 3021

November 13, 2021

December 11, 2021

December 18, 2021

January 8, 2022

Nashville:

September 11, 2021

September 25, 2021

October 2, 2021

October 9, 2021

October 23, 2021

November 6, 2021

November 20, 2021

December 4, 2021

December 18, 2021

January 8, 2022

All tests take place from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. The Practice ISEE test cost is $75. This includes the test, scoring and analysis, and a consultation with our Test Prep Coordinator to go over the results. Get more information.

More ISEE Prep Tips

In addition to taking practice tests, students can prepare for the ISEE by:

Working through test anxiety. Many students struggle with test taking anxiety. The ISEE is a long exam and contains many sections. Improve confidence by getting a good night's rest and addressing test anxiety. Thorough ISEE prep can help reduce anxiety and ready your student for a stellar performance!

Many students struggle with test taking anxiety. The ISEE is a long exam and contains many sections. Improve confidence by getting a good night’s rest and addressing test anxiety. Thorough ISEE prep can help reduce anxiety and ready your student for a stellar performance! Eating a nutritious breakfast . The exam lasts approximately two hours and 10 minutes. Plus, there are scheduled breaks and administrative tasks that must be completed before the exam begins. Fuel up with a nutritious breakfast before test time!

. The exam lasts approximately two hours and 10 minutes. Plus, there are scheduled breaks and administrative tasks that must be completed before the exam begins. Fuel up with a nutritious breakfast before test time! Bringing the necessary supplies. Check the latest guidelines to ensure your student has the proper supplies for test day. This list includes an ISEE test admission ticket, student ID, residency verification, five sharpened No. 2 pencils and an eraser.

Even more ISEE prep tips can be found here!

Register for ISEE Prep at Learning Lab

If your student needs additional professional help, the expert tutors at Learning Lab can help. For more information about one-on-one virtual and in-person tutoring at Learning Lab, please contact MK Leftwich, Director of Learning Lab’s Test Prep Center, at one of our two following locations:

Learning Lab Brentwood

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-377-2929

Learning Lab Nashville

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100

Nashville, TN 37212

615-321-7272

Have a question for Learning Lab? Fill out the form below:

