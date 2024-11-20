City of Fairview Announces Holiday Events for Dec. 7

The City of Fairview is thrilled to announce a festive lineup of holiday events on Saturday, December 7th, sure to bring joy and community spirit to residents and visitors alike.

The day kicks off with a Traditional Christmas Parade, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The parade will start at Westwood Elementary and travel through town, concluding at the SFEG (France Plant). Residents and organizations interested in participating in the parade are encouraged to submit their entry forms as soon as possible. Entry forms can be obtained by emailing Richard Ross at [email protected] or by visiting City Hall during office hours.

Later in the day, the festivities continue with the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall. Starting at 4:00 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music and light refreshments while gathering with neighbors to celebrate the season. The highlight of the evening, the lighting of the Christmas tree, will take place at 5:00 p.m., illuminating the heart of Fairview with holiday cheer.

Mark your calendars and join the City of Fairview for a day filled with holiday spirit!

