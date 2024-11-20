Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon is a Must-Visit Holiday Attraction

The Dancing Lights of Christmas in Lebanon is open and is a must-visit holiday attraction. the Dancing Lights of Christmas has been named “Tennessee’s Largest Drive Thru Light and Music Show”.

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Dancing Lights of Christmas.

Where: Wilson County Fairgrounds, 1033 Sparta Pike, Lebanon

When: The light display is open through January 4, 2025

Hours: Sundays – Thursdays: 5pm – 10pm; Fridays & Saturdays: 5pm – 11pm

Rain or Shine

Open on all holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Admission:

$35 per family vehicle

$35 for a non-profit van/bus

$60 for car limousines

$75 for SUV limousines

$150 for large commercial vehicles, motor homes, buses

Cash and major credit cards accepted at the show entrance

OR you can purchase tickets online here.

Light Show Admission includes admission Santa’s Village and the Petting Zoo.

Other attractions at Santa’s Village available to purchase include:

Santa Photos – $25 – $50

(Santa’s last day is December 23)

Mechanical Reindeer Rides $8

Carnival Rides $8

Bungee Trampoline $8

Train Ride $7

Pony Ride $7

Inflatables $7

Helicopter Ride Over the Lights $35 per person (children 2 and under are free)

Food and drink is also available for purchase in Santa’s Village. Options range from pulled pork sandwiches, corndogs, nachos, funnel cakes, fried oreos (and other fried items), hot chocolate, spiced cider and more.

Learn more about the Dancing Lights of Christmas here.

