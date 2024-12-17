Christmas Eve Services in Williamson County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services.

If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected].

Franklin

Bethlehem First United Methodist Church

2419 Bethlehem Loop, Franklin, TN 37069

(615) 794-6721

4:30pm (family-friendly), 7pm, 11pm

Christ Community Church

1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069

(615) 468-2200

4pm, 5:30pm

There will be two identical family-friendly services, at 4 & 5:30 p.m. Kids will receive an activity bag so they can follow along with the service.

Childcare will be provided for nursery and preschool ages only. Both services will also be live streamed on YouTube.

Church of the City (Franklin Campus)

828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064

1pm, 3pm, 5pm

KidCity Preschool (birth – preK) offered at all services

City Friends will be offered at 3pm, 5pm on Christmas Eve

*City Friends – ministry serving families and individuals with special needs (birth-adulthood) by creating a community where they are celebrated, encouraged, and renewed. We are committed to partnering with families to foster a safe, welcoming environment complete with sensory-friendly activities, trained volunteers, and experienced staff.

Franklin Christian Church

4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 790-6605

6pm

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Gateway Church

1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin TN, 37064

2pm, 3:30pm, 5pm

Childcare for ages 0-4 will be available during the 2pm and 3:30pm service times.

Harpeth Christian Church

1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 790-0104

4pm

First Presbyterian Church

101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin, TN 27069

(615) 794-5114

4pm, 6pm

Nursery available at 4pm service

Franklin First UMC

Mack Hatcher Campus: 1200 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069

2pm, 4pm, 6pm

Historic Sanctuary: 148 Fifth Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064

1:30pm, 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm, 11pm

If you are not local to Franklin, or would prefer to join online, you can live stream the 2pm, 4pm and 6pm service from the Main Campus here – https://live.franklinfumc.org.

Vineyard Church Franklin

308 Jordan Road, Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 595-9355

3pm, 5pm

Childcare available for ages 5 and under

Epworth United Methodist Church

4340 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 37064

10:30am, 5pm

Fellowship Bible Church

1725 Columbia Ave. Ste. 100, Franklin, TN 37064

1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm, 5:30pm

Register here.

St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church

113 Second Avenue South, Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 794-8588

Family Mass – 4pm

Christmas Vigil Mass – 6pm

Christmas Vigil Mass Spanish – 8pm

Christmas Vigil Mass Bilingual 10:30pm

Graceland Church Franklin

1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064

3pm, 4:30pm

Childcare for children 5 years and under

Brentwood

Brentwood United Methodist Church

309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 373-3663

11am – Sanchored by Charles & Regina Walker

2pm – Children’s Choir

4pm – Chancel Choir

6pm – Chancel Choir

8pm – Youth/College Choir

11pm – Multigenerational Choir

Nursery Available for children ages 12 weeks to 3 years for 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm services

Harpeth Hills Church of Christ

1949 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027

4pm – Instrumental (Gym)

6pm – A cappella (Auditorium)

The two gatherings will be livestreamed:

harpethhills.org/live

facebook.com/harpethhillschurch

youtube.com

Holy Family Catholic Church

9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

4pm – Sanctuary

4:30pm – Parish Hall

6:30pm – Sanctuary

9pm – Sanctuary

Fellowship Bible Church

1210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm, 5:30pm

Register here.

East Brentwood Presbyterian Church

9000 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

3:30pm – Family-Friendly Service at The Barn

5pm – Traditional Candlelight Sanctuary Service)

Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station

Church of the City (Spring Hill Campus)

4910 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174

(615) 465-5000

3pm, 5pm

Kid City available for children ages 4 and under

Thompson Station Church

2604 Thompson’s Station Road, Thompson Station, TN 37179

(615) 791-8319

1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm, 5:30pm

Fairview

One Church Home

7200 Tiger Trail, Fairview, TN 37062

(615) 266-6122

2pm, 4pm, 6pm

First Baptist Church Fairview

7310 Overby Rd, Fairview, TN 37062

(615) 799-9478

4pm

Nolensville

Nolensville First United Methodist Church

7316 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135

(615) 776-2815

5pm – Family Worship

The Village Church

7224 Old Burkitt Rd, Antioch, TN 37013

(615) 450-6450

2pm, 4pm, 6pm

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email