Christmas Eve Services in Williamson County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services.
If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected].
Franklin
Bethlehem First United Methodist Church
2419 Bethlehem Loop, Franklin, TN 37069
(615) 794-6721
4:30pm (family-friendly), 7pm, 11pm
Christ Community Church
1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37069
(615) 468-2200
4pm, 5:30pm
There will be two identical family-friendly services, at 4 & 5:30 p.m. Kids will receive an activity bag so they can follow along with the service.
Childcare will be provided for nursery and preschool ages only. Both services will also be live streamed on YouTube.
Church of the City (Franklin Campus)
828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
1pm, 3pm, 5pm
KidCity Preschool (birth – preK) offered at all services
City Friends will be offered at 3pm, 5pm on Christmas Eve
*City Friends – ministry serving families and individuals with special needs (birth-adulthood) by creating a community where they are celebrated, encouraged, and renewed. We are committed to partnering with families to foster a safe, welcoming environment complete with sensory-friendly activities, trained volunteers, and experienced staff.
Franklin Christian Church
4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 790-6605
6pm
Gateway Church
1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin TN, 37064
2pm, 3:30pm, 5pm
Childcare for ages 0-4 will be available during the 2pm and 3:30pm service times.
Harpeth Christian Church
1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 790-0104
4pm
First Presbyterian Church
101 Legends Club Ln, Franklin, TN 27069
(615) 794-5114
4pm, 6pm
Nursery available at 4pm service
Franklin First UMC
Mack Hatcher Campus: 1200 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069
2pm, 4pm, 6pm
Historic Sanctuary: 148 Fifth Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064
1:30pm, 3:30pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm, 11pm
If you are not local to Franklin, or would prefer to join online, you can live stream the 2pm, 4pm and 6pm service from the Main Campus here – https://live.franklinfumc.org.
Vineyard Church Franklin
308 Jordan Road, Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 595-9355
3pm, 5pm
Childcare available for ages 5 and under
Epworth United Methodist Church
4340 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 37064
10:30am, 5pm
Fellowship Bible Church
1725 Columbia Ave. Ste. 100, Franklin, TN 37064
1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm, 5:30pm
Register here.
St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church
113 Second Avenue South, Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-8588
Family Mass – 4pm
Christmas Vigil Mass – 6pm
Christmas Vigil Mass Spanish – 8pm
Christmas Vigil Mass Bilingual 10:30pm
Graceland Church Franklin
1667 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064
3pm, 4:30pm
Childcare for children 5 years and under
Brentwood
Brentwood United Methodist Church
309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027
(615) 373-3663
11am – Sanchored by Charles & Regina Walker
2pm – Children’s Choir
4pm – Chancel Choir
6pm – Chancel Choir
8pm – Youth/College Choir
11pm – Multigenerational Choir
Nursery Available for children ages 12 weeks to 3 years for 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm services
Harpeth Hills Church of Christ
1949 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027
4pm – Instrumental (Gym)
6pm – A cappella (Auditorium)
The two gatherings will be livestreamed:
harpethhills.org/live
facebook.com/harpethhillschurch
youtube.com
Holy Family Catholic Church
9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
4pm – Sanctuary
4:30pm – Parish Hall
6:30pm – Sanctuary
9pm – Sanctuary
Fellowship Bible Church
1210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm, 5:30pm
Register here.
East Brentwood Presbyterian Church
9000 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027
3:30pm – Family-Friendly Service at The Barn
5pm – Traditional Candlelight Sanctuary Service)
Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station
Church of the City (Spring Hill Campus)
4910 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174
(615) 465-5000
3pm, 5pm
Kid City available for children ages 4 and under
Thompson Station Church
2604 Thompson’s Station Road, Thompson Station, TN 37179
(615) 791-8319
1pm, 2:30pm, 4pm, 5:30pm
Fairview
One Church Home
7200 Tiger Trail, Fairview, TN 37062
(615) 266-6122
2pm, 4pm, 6pm
First Baptist Church Fairview
7310 Overby Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
(615) 799-9478
4pm
Nolensville
Nolensville First United Methodist Church
7316 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
(615) 776-2815
5pm – Family Worship
The Village Church
7224 Old Burkitt Rd, Antioch, TN 37013
(615) 450-6450
2pm, 4pm, 6pm
Please join our FREE Newsletter