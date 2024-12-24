Photo of the Day: December 24, 2024

Donna Vissman
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 17: Brett Young performs at the Jack Daniel's Carols by the Barrels holiday event, at Bridgestone Arena Plaza on December 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Jack Daniel's)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jack Daniel’s hosted hundreds of Nashvillians at the Bridgestone Arena Plaza for their Holiday Concert, “Carols by the Barrels, headlined by country music star Brett Young, with performances by Kelsey Hart and Harper Grace.

