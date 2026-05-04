Chipotle Offering Free Chips on Cinco de Mayo

Chipotle is giving digital customers a reason to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with free chips and sides. On May 5, 2026, guests can get free Chips and Guacamole or free Chips and Queso Blanco with the purchase of any entrée — but only through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca using promo code CINCO26 at checkout. More Eat & Drink News

How Do You Get Free Chips at Chipotle on Cinco de Mayo?

The deal is available exclusively through digital ordering channels. To claim it, customers need to place an order through the Chipotle app or website, add an entrée, and enter code CINCO26 at checkout. The offer is valid on May 5, 2026 only, at participating U.S. and Canada locations during regular business hours.

The promotion is not available in-restaurant or through third-party delivery platforms, and the free chips must be ordered as a complete side item — not as separate components.

What Free Sides Can You Choose From?

Customers can choose one of the following with their entrée purchase:

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Queso Blanco

What’s in Chipotle’s Chips and Sides?

Chipotle leans on its real-ingredient sourcing as part of the promotion’s appeal. Here’s what goes into each item:

Chips: Made fresh from corn masa flour, cooked and seasoned with salt and a hint of fresh lime juice

Guacamole: Hand-mashed throughout the day using Hass avocados, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, citrus juice, and salt — six ingredients total

Queso Blanco: A blend of 13 real ingredients including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar, and a mix of serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers — no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives

Are There Any Restrictions on the Chipotle Cinco de Mayo Offer?

A few things to keep in mind before heading to the app:

One use per eligible transaction

Not valid on catering, Burritos by the Box, or Kids’ meals

Cannot be combined with other coupons or promotions

Redemption is subject to availability

Valid only at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada

Chipotle operates more than 4,000 locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East. For more information or to place an order, visit Chipotle.com.