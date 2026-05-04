Spirit Airlines Shuts Down After 30 Years, Cancels All Flights

Spirit Airlines has ceased all operations effective immediately, the company announced Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of all flights.

The Florida-based airline said the decision follows months of restructuring efforts aimed at stabilizing its finances. Company officials said rising oil prices and continued financial pressures made it impossible to continue operations after additional funding could not be secured.

President and CEO Dave Davis said the company had reached a restructuring agreement with bondholders in March 2026 that could have allowed Spirit to continue operating, but recent fuel cost increases ultimately forced the shutdown.

The shutdown marks the end of a turbulent final chapter for Spirit, which filed for bankruptcy in late 2024 after federal regulators blocked its proposed merger with JetBlue. The airline had spent months negotiating with creditors, aircraft lessors, and financial backers including Citadel, Cyrus Capital, and Ares Management, but none could plug the gap left by soaring operating costs.

“I want to thank the Administration, in particular Secretary Howard Lutnick and the U.S. Department of Commerce, for their extraordinary efforts to try to preserve jobs and service across the country, along with the U.S. Department of Transportation for their assistance to minimize the disruption to our Guests in the days and weeks ahead. Most of all, we are grateful to our relentless Spirit team for their tremendous effort during our restructuring,” Davis added. “They have tirelessly provided a safe, affordable and award-winning option to the traveling public.”

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Spirit will automatically process refunds for any flights purchased through Spirit with a credit or debit card to the original form of payment. Guests who booked flights via a travel agent should contact the travel agent directly to request a refund. Compensation for Guests who booked flights using any other methods, including a voucher, credit or Free Spirit points, will be determined at a later date through the bankruptcy process. Guests can visit https://spiritrestructuring.com for more information about Spirit’s wind-down process.