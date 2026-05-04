Franklin Police to Increase DUI Enforcement on Cinco de Mayo

As Cinco de Mayo celebrations approach, the Franklin Police Department will be increasing DUI enforcement efforts across the city to keep impaired drivers off the road and protect the community.

On Tuesday, May 5, additional officers will be deployed throughout Franklin with a focused effort on identifying and stopping drivers under the influence.

“Celebrations should never come at the expense of someone’s safety,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Choosing not to drive impaired is the simplest way to protect yourself and everyone else on the road.”

Cinco de Mayo has historically been one of the more dangerous days for impaired driving. Past NHTSA data shows that nearly 40% of traffic fatalities on May 5 involved a drunk driver, underscoring the importance of proactive enforcement and personal responsibility.

“Driving under the influence is a choice that can have lifelong consequences,” Faulkner added. “If you see someone who may be impaired behind the wheel, call 9-1-1. That call could save a life.”

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The Franklin Police Department urges everyone to celebrate responsibly by planning ahead, designating a sober driver, using a rideshare or taxi, or staying where you are if you’ve been drinking.