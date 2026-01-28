Chipotle Brings Back Chicken al Pastor Starting February 10

Chipotle Mexican Grill is answering customer demands by bringing back Chicken al Pastor to restaurants across the U.S., Canada, the UK, France and Germany starting February 10, 2026. The popular protein returns as part of an accelerated menu innovation strategy that will introduce three to four limited-time protein offerings plus new sides and dips throughout 2026.

What Makes Chicken al Pastor Special

Chicken al Pastor features freshly grilled chicken prepared daily in small batches with a sophisticated flavor profile. The protein combines a rich marinade of seared morita peppers and ground achiote, balanced with a splash of pineapple for heat, and finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro. First introduced three years ago as Chipotle’s first global menu innovation, the dish gained a passionate following for its bold, elevated taste. For the first time, guests can order Chipotle’s High Protein Cup featuring Chicken al Pastor.

Overwhelming Fan Demand Drives Return

Chicken al Pastor has generated more social media requests than any other limited-time offering in Chipotle’s history. The brand received more than twice as many “bring back Chicken al Pastor” comments compared to other past menu items, with thousands of fans flooding social channels petitioning for its return since it left the menu.

Exclusive Early Access for Rewards Members

Chipotle is celebrating the launch with a “Fan Day” on February 9, giving Chipotle Rewards members exclusive early access to order Chicken al Pastor through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca one day before it becomes available to all guests on February 10.

Free Delivery Promotion

To celebrate Chicken al Pastor’s return, Chipotle is offering free delivery on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from February 14 through February 28, 2026.

Source: Restaurant News

