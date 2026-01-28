Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 28, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from January 21-28, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Suki Sushi Restaurant 73 7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/23/2026 Edley's Berry Farms BBQ 92 501 Sara Avalyn Berry Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 01/22/2026 Pei Wei Asian Diner 93 101 Creekside Crossing. STE 1800 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 01/21/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

