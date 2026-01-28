10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to HBO Max in February 2026

February might be the shortest month, but HBO Max is packing it with some seriously good content. Whether you’re looking for Valentine’s Day viewing, intense documentaries, or just want to catch up on some classics, we’ve got you covered. Full February Schedule!

1. Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2 (February 15)

This HBO Original returns for another season of passionate storytelling. If you loved the first season’s mix of romance, family drama, and magical realism, Season 2 is going to deliver even more of what made it special.

2. Banksters, Season 1 (February 20)

A brand new HBO Original diving into the world of high-stakes financial crime. If you’re into true crime docs with a white-collar twist, this one’s going to be your new obsession.

3. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 13 (February 15)

John Oliver is back for another season of brilliant takedowns and deep dives into topics you didn’t know you needed to understand. His mix of comedy and investigative journalism makes this essential viewing.

4. The Notebook (February 1)

The ultimate Valentine’s Day watch drops just in time for the most romantic month of the year. If you haven’t ugly-cried to this movie yet, February 1st is your moment. Grab the tissues.

5. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (February 1)

Frances McDormand’s Oscar-winning performance in this darkly comedic drama is absolutely unforgettable. It’s intense, it’s funny, it’s heartbreaking—basically everything you want from a great movie.

6. Puppy Bowl XXII (February 8)

Let’s be real—the Puppy Bowl is the superior Super Bowl weekend content. Adorable puppies, epic “touchdowns,” and zero controversy. This is wholesome entertainment at its finest.

7. The Shape of Water (February 1)

Guillermo del Toro’s gorgeous fantasy romance hits HBO Max just in time for Valentine’s season. It’s weird, it’s beautiful, and it swept the Oscars for good reason.

8. Murder In Glitterball City (February 19)

This HBO Original documentary promises a wild ride through a shocking true crime story. HBO’s track record with crime docs is stellar, so expectations are high.

9. Just Mercy (February 1)

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx star in this powerful legal drama based on a true story. It’s an important watch that showcases the injustices in the American legal system while delivering outstanding performances.

10. AEW Collision – Grand Slam Australia (February 14)

Wrestling fans get a special Valentine’s Day treat with AEW’s Grand Slam event from Australia. Big matches, big moments, and the energy of an international crowd—this is can’t-miss action.

