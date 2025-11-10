Chick-fil-A: Peppermint Chip is Back

Chick-fil-A is helping Guests make room for meaningful moments this holiday season with shareable menu items and festive flavors, along with new fun and interactive ways to connect with family and friends. From traditional favorites like the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, to exclusive holiday merchandise and new family-friendly content on the Chick-fil-A Play™ App, there’s something for everyone to enjoy whether you’re gathering, gifting or savoring the season together.

Cue Excite-mint: Chick-fil-A’s Peppermint Treats Are Back!

Whether on a morning coffee run or satisfying a sweet craving, Chick-fil-A®’s peppermint beverages and treats add a taste of Christmas spirit to any part of the day. These limited-time items return to menus nationwide November 10:

Peppermint Chip Milkshake : A hand-spun treat combining Chick-fil-A® Icedream® dessert with peppermint bark chips for a cool and creamy holiday treat.

: A hand-spun treat combining Chick-fil-A® Icedream® dessert with peppermint bark chips for a cool and creamy holiday treat. Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee : A custom blend of cold-brewed coffee, peppermint syrup, hand-spun with our signature Icedream® dessert mixed with delicious peppermint bark chips.

: A custom blend of cold-brewed coffee, peppermint syrup, hand-spun with our signature Icedream® dessert mixed with delicious peppermint bark chips. Peppermint Iced Coffee: A seasonal twist on cold-brew coffee, sweetened with pure cane syrup and peppermint syrup.

Press Play on Togetherness: New Holiday Content in the Chick-fil-A Play App

Throughout the holiday season, the Chick-fil-A Play App offers families even more ways to connect and celebrate together, whether on Christmas Day, traveling to gatherings or just enjoying entertainment at home.

Legends of Evergreen Hills – Season Two: Available in the Chick-fil-A™ Play App and on YouTube beginning November 10, Legends of Evergreen Hills™ returns for a second season with five brand-new episodes. The 22-minute animated series follows 12-year-old Sam and her friends as they journey through Evergreen Hills on new adventures. Packed with humor, heart and plenty of holiday spirit, the series invites families to create new traditions this season.

Available in the and on beginning November 10, Legends of Evergreen Hills™ returns for a second season with five brand-new episodes. The 22-minute animated series follows 12-year-old Sam and her friends as they journey through Evergreen Hills on new adventures. Packed with humor, heart and plenty of holiday spirit, the series invites families to create new traditions this season. New Ways to Play: Just in time for the holidays, the Chick-fil-A Play App recently introduced new content to make family time even more fun- and easy. Beyond the Evergreen Hills series, families can explore new games like Do-Good Detectives and Dance Moo-chine, watch Play it Forward and discover new recipes together.

Chick-fil-A Has Your Holiday Gifting and Hosting Covered

Chick-fil-A fans can also celebrate with the new holiday merchandise collection, available now at shop.Chick-fil-A.com . From family matching crewnecks and wearable blankets to stocking stuffers, gift wrap and classic serving trays, this exclusive line brings cozy comfort, easy gift-giving and a little Chick-fil-A cheer to every celebration.

Plus, Guests can discover restaurant-exclusive items like sauce gift sets, keychains, ornaments, and holiday plush cows – featuring new cow characters from the Chick-fil-A Play™ App – available at participating restaurants while supplies last.

To read more about how Chick-fil-A is celebrating the holiday season, visit Chick-fil-A.com/stories .

