Shake Shack Honors Heroes This Veterans Day

By
Michael Carpenter
-
This Veterans Day, we’re honoring the service and sacrifice of the brave individuals who’ve worn our nation’s uniform. On Tuesday, November 11, all active-duty military personnel and veterans are invited to enjoy The Big Shack for free*.

The Big Shack is our newest menu item made with two quarter pound*, all 100% Angus beef patties, secret sauce, green leaf lettuce, American cheese, thick cut pickles, hand-sliced onions, Roma tomatoes on three buttered and toasted potato bun.

Stop by any participating Shake Shack nationwide on 11/11/2025 and show a valid military ID or proof of service. Order in-Shack with one of our team members, and we’ll take care of the rest. It’s our way of saying thank you for everything you do.

*Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking.

