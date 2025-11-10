Shake Shack Honors Heroes This Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, we’re honoring the service and sacrifice of the brave individuals who’ve worn our nation’s uniform. On Tuesday, November 11, all active-duty military personnel and veterans are invited to enjoy The Big Shack for free*.

The Big Shack is our newest menu item made with two quarter pound*, all 100% Angus beef patties, secret sauce, green leaf lettuce, American cheese, thick cut pickles, hand-sliced onions, Roma tomatoes on three buttered and toasted potato bun.

Stop by any participating Shake Shack nationwide on 11/11/2025 and show a valid military ID or proof of service. Order in-Shack with one of our team members, and we’ll take care of the rest. It’s our way of saying thank you for everything you do.

*Approximate weight per patty is 4oz before cooking.

