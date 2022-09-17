Check Out Over 40 Photos of “The Battle of the Woods”

By
Andrea Hinds
-
battle of the woods 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

Brentwood vs Ravenwood – one of the most anticipated high school football rivalry games every year – took place on Friday, September 16th at Ravenwood. Locals call it “The Battle of the Woods,” and its always a favorite game to attend. This year’s game was no different. With packed bleachers, school spirit in full force and even a special appearance from Titans mascot T-Rac, Ravenwood’s stadium was buzzing.

Check out pictures from the game below and read our game wrap-up here.

 

Related: The Battle of the Woods 2022 Game Wrap up

Previous articleTop Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here