Check Out Over 40 Photos of “The Battle of the Woods”

Brentwood vs Ravenwood – one of the most anticipated high school football rivalry games every year – took place on Friday, September 16th at Ravenwood. Locals call it “The Battle of the Woods,” and its always a favorite game to attend. This year’s game was no different. With packed bleachers, school spirit in full force and even a special appearance from Titans mascot T-Rac, Ravenwood’s stadium was buzzing.

Check out pictures from the game below and read our game wrap-up here.

