Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 11 to September 16.

Public Health Alert Issued For Specific Ground Beef In HelloFresh Meal Kits The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 illness. Read more.

Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Read more.

MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. Read more.

Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022 These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Nashville Woman Found Deceased Friday in Burning Vehicle Identified The woman found deceased in a vehicle on Old Glenrose Avenue has been positively identified as Ethel Geraldine Kennedy, 60, of Nashville. Read more.

Get Your Tickets For The Dickson County Farm To Table Dinner It is that time again! Don’t miss the Farm To Table Dinner being held on September 23. Read more.

Mark Your Calendar For the Charlotte Festival The City of Charlotte holds an annual one-day festival in September, this year’s date is Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10 am. Read more.

Body Found Wednesday Morning at Middle Tennessee fishing spot Dickson Police are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. Read more.

Former Elementary Principal Served with Multiple Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

On 9/9/22, former Longview Elementary School Principal Jonathan Ullrich, turned himself into the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, where he was served with indictments for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Read more.

Don’t Miss Rory Feek’s Homestead Hall Concerts This Fall

Rory Feek is currently hosting another series of “Home Concerts” on his farm, Hamstead Hall. One weekend a month, he performs songs and tells stories. Read more.