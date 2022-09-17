Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 11, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 11 to September 16.
Cheatham County Source
MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg
Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. Read more.
Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour
Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Read more.
Public Health Alert Issued For Specific Ground Beef In HelloFresh Meal Kits
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be associated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 illness. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Nashville Woman Found Deceased Friday in Burning Vehicle Identified
The woman found deceased in a vehicle on Old Glenrose Avenue has been positively identified as Ethel Geraldine Kennedy, 60, of Nashville. Read more.
Nashville Dump Truck Driver Dies in Williamson County Crash on I-65
According to WSMV and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old James Baker of Nashville died a crash on I-65 in Williamson County. Read more.
Davidson County Food Health Inspections for February 2022
These are the February 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Body Found Wednesday Morning at Middle Tennessee fishing spot
Dickson Police are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. Read more.
Mark Your Calendar For the Charlotte Festival
The City of Charlotte holds an annual one-day festival in September, this year’s date is Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10 am. Read more.
Get Your Tickets For The Dickson County Farm To Table Dinner
It is that time again! Don’t miss the Farm To Table Dinner being held on September 23. Read more.
Maury County Source
Former Elementary Principal Served with Multiple Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
On 9/9/22, former Longview Elementary School Principal Jonathan Ullrich, turned himself into the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, where he was served with indictments for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Read more.
Don’t Miss Rory Feek’s Homestead Hall Concerts This Fall
Rory Feek is currently hosting another series of “Home Concerts” on his farm, Hamstead Hall. One weekend a month, he performs songs and tells stories. Read more.
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Chick-fil-A Spices Up Fall with New Autumn Spice Milkshake and Return of Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
Seasonal-favorite and new fall treat to join menu for a limited time, starting Sept. 12. Read more.
Off-Duty Robertson County Deputy Life-flighted to Vanderbilt After Motorcycle Accident
An off-duty corrections Deputy for the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center after a motorcycle accident. Read more.
California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia
Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Read more.
- Hasmat Leak on I-24 West at Exit 78 Closes Westbound Lanes
Earlier this week, there was a hasmat leak involving a tractor-trailer fire on I-24. Read more.
- ‘Felony Lane Gang’ Operating Again in Murfreesboro
The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives warn that a “Felony Lane Gang” is operating in the area again. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read more.
Gallatin Police Looking for Suspect Wanted on Harassment Warrants
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Isaac Baugh. He currently has warrants for Harassment. Read more.
New Goodlettsville Cafe Connects Coffee Lovers and Automotive Enthusiasts
Cars Café™ Coffee Shop, a premium coffee shop concept catering to coffee lovers and automotive enthusiasts will host an event full of family-friendly fun and entertainment at their grand opening in Goodlettsville this Saturday, Sept. 17. Read more.
Williamson Source
Spring Hill Planning Commission Approves Mixed-Use Development
The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission approved Pentagon Holdings’ proposed mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road. Read more.
The Factory at Franklin Releases Two Renderings of New Outdoor Spaces
The Factory at Franklin, owned and managed by Holladay Properties, released two new renderings of the property’s exterior facing Franklin Road. Read more.
Williamson County Schools Breaks Reward Schools Record
Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District, and a record-breaking 29 schools have been named Reward Schools in the 2021-22 Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) accountability report. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Man Arrested After Fleeing From Officers, Attempting to Strike Police Vehicles
A 22-year-old man was apprehended after fleeing from officers in three different incidents, where he drove recklessly, struck one police vehicle, and attempted to strike multiple other police vehicles. Read more.
Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fatal Labor Day Crash on E. Clark Blvd.
The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators have arrested the driver of the car that crashed into a tree on Labor Day, killing one passenger and injuring others. Read more.
Two Longstanding Nashville Restaurants Announce Closure
Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern, part of the MStreet collection of eateries, has announced their closures. Read more.