Centennial Winter Softball Camp

The Centennial High girls softball team is kicking off Winter Break with a softball camp on December 19.

The single day camp is open to kindergarten through eighth grade students and runs from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m on Friday, December 19. During the camp, athletes will gain confidence and encouragement from the high school softball team.

Registration costs $30. To register, parents may visit the CHS Winter Softball Camp website and complete the registration form. Parents may also pay through the camp’s GoFan page.

For more information, email girls softball coach Bruce Hamilton.

Source: WCS

