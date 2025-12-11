Franklin High Choir Winter Experience and Concert

Franklin High School’s choir program invites families to celebrate the holiday season with their annual Winter Experience fundraiser on Thursday, December 11, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. This festive community event takes place in the FHS fine arts hallway at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, Tennessee, combining holiday activities with support for the school’s competitive choir program.

What Activities Are Available at the Winter Experience

The Winter Experience offers multiple family-friendly activities designed to create memorable holiday moments. Children and families can take photos with Santa Claus, meet beloved characters Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen, and participate in hands-on crafts. The event features cookie decorating stations, complimentary hot chocolate, and ornament coloring activities. All activities are included with event admission, making it an affordable holiday outing for families in the Franklin area.

Franklin High School Choir Concert Details

Following the Winter Experience, the FHS Choir presents their winter concert at 7 p.m. the same evening. This performance showcases the vocal talents of Franklin High School students and provides an opportunity for the community to support local arts education. The concert takes place in the school’s performance venue, allowing families to enjoy both the afternoon fundraiser and evening entertainment in one visit.

How to Purchase Tickets and Support the Choir

Tickets for the Winter Experience are available through GoFan at $8 per ticket plus a $1 processing fee. All proceeds directly benefit the Franklin High School choir’s spring competition trip. By attending this event, community members support student performers while preparing for competitive performances that represent Franklin High School regionally. Online ticket purchasing through GoFan provides convenient advance registration for families planning to attend.

Location and Event Logistics

Franklin High School is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, Tennessee. The Winter Experience activities take place specifically in the fine arts hallway, providing easy access for families with young children. Parking is available on campus, and the venue offers indoor climate-controlled facilities for comfortable holiday celebration regardless of December weather conditions.

Source: WCS

