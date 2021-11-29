Celebrate the Season of Thanks and Giving with A Moment’s Peace

Come join us at A Moment’s Peace on December 1 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM as we host a Holiday Open House featuring a pop-up jewelry event with The Spark Collection.

The Spark Collection offers a unique jewelry shopping experience unlike any other. You don’t just get to shop, you get to help create! Each shopping experience is tailored to you as you spend 20 minutes with a Spark Specialist. It begins by selecting one of their curated jewelry chains, all of which are 14K white or yellow gold. Once you select your preferred chain style, the fun begins! You will be provided special eyewear as you weld your own chain to create a unique necklace, bracelet, ring or anklet. Watch as the tiny Sparks fly to bond your Collection Chain together creating a beautiful piece of jewelry for yourself or the perfect, custom created holiday gift for a loved one.

Limited appointments are available, sign ups are required to reserve your space. Sign up here for our Spark Collection event.

To help celebrate the season of Thanks and Giving, our Holiday Open House will also feature unique luxury items from our boutique. Some of our favorites this year include candles from Thymes, Tyler Candle Company, and Archipelago. Luxurious robes, pajamas, and loungewear from Softie’s, Boody, PJ Harlow, and Barefoot dreams. Winter accessories like hats, scarves, and gloves as well as holiday décors such as ornaments, tableware, pillows, and fun festive tumblers.

Gift Cards Are Always The Right Gifts

Whether given on its own or in addition to a gift from our boutique, an A Moment’s Peace gift card is the gift that keeps on giving. Allow that special someone to choose the way they want to relax or be pampered according to their self-care needs. Gift cards make great gifts for everyone including co-workers, employees, bosses, friends, in-laws, and spouses. It is a gift that communicates someone’s value to your life while having the personal flair of self-choice. Our gift cards come in beautiful, elegant packaging ready to put under the tree or bring directly to the office.

A Moment’s Peace would like to be there for you this Holiday season

We want you to Look & Feel Great this Holiday Season! Remember A Moment’s Peace when it comes to your Holiday party planning. We are here to provide you services to ensure you look and feel your best this season. Whether you need the perfect hairstyle for your holiday photos, manicure and pedicure sessions for that holiday cheer or a massage to decompress from holiday stress, you will find us here for you. We hope you will join us as we celebrate the holidays with our amazing community.

A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067. Learn more at amomentspeace.com or call (615) 224-0770.