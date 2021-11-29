Today’s Top Stories: Nov 29, 2021

Andrea Hinds
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
Here's a look at the top stories for Nov 29, 2021.

Mooyah Burgers
1New Burger Joint to Open Next to Whole Foods in Franklin

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is opening another location in Middle Tennessee. The restaurant will open in the former Pei Wei spot at 1560 W McEwen Drive, Franklin. Read More

2Coming to HBO Max in December 2021

‘Tis the season for a parade of new original programming and movies coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include The Matrix Resurrections, And Just Like That, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and the limited series Landscapers. What’s coming and going on HBO Max in December 2021. Read More

32021 Williamson County Tree Lightings & Christmas Parades

Fill up your holiday calendar with these local tree lightings and Christmas parades. Read More

photo from Twelve Thirty Club

4Justin Timberlake’s Twelve Thirty Club Offering Six New Year’s Eve Experiences

The Twelve Thirty Club, restauranteur Sam Fox’s one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted destination backed by Justin Timberlake where dining, entertainment and design collide, is announcing six distinct New Year’s Eve experiences this December 31st. Read More

5Everything Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in December 2021. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

