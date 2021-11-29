Opryland Restricts Weekend Access for Remainder of Holiday Season

If you are headed to look at the holiday lights at Gaylord Opryland this season, you need to be aware of some changes the resort announced this past weekend.

Now through Jan 2, you cannot access the resort after 2pm on the weekends (Friday through Sunday), unless you have a room or event reservation.

Via social media, they stated “Effective now (Nov. 26) thru Jan. 2 for capacity management and to ensure an enjoyable environment for our overnight guests and event ticketholders on peak dates (weekends), resort campus access is restricted every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 2 pm CT; room or event reservation will be required to enter after 2 pm CT.”

You can visit and check out the lights anytime Monday through Thursday and before 2pm on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

Activities you can participate in this holiday include Pinetop winter wonderland with ice tubing, ice bumper cars, and ice skating. Don’t miss The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas show and the new Mission: Save Christmas with Buddy the Elf.

For ticket information, visit the website here.