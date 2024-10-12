Celebrate a Spooktacular Halloween at Brentwood Place Shopping Center!

As the Halloween season creeps in, Brentwood Place Shopping Center is ready to help you and your family celebrate in style! Whether you’re searching for the perfect costume, fun activities for the kids, or everything you need to make your home spooktacular, Brentwood Place has something for everyone. From exciting events to a diverse range of stores, Brentwood Place is your one-stop destination for all things Halloween.

Get Festive at T.J. Maxx

Looking to transform your home into a haunted haven? Stop by T.J. Maxx for all your Halloween décor needs. From spooky wreaths to eerie lighting and creative costume options for the whole family, T.J. Maxx has it all at affordable prices. Whether you’re hosting a Halloween bash or getting the kids ready for a night of trick-or-treating, T.J. Maxx offers a wide variety of décor and costumes that will make this Halloween unforgettable.

Fun for the Kids at My Gym

Make this Halloween extra fun for your little ones with activities at My Gym, located right here at Brentwood Place. With kid-friendly, Halloween-themed events throughout October, My Gym offers a great opportunity for children to burn off some energy in a safe and fun environment. From costume contests to spooky obstacle courses, this is the perfect spot for younger children to enjoy Halloween in a non-scary, activity-filled way.

Dress in Style at Nordstrom Rack

Looking for the perfect fall outfit to stay stylish while escorting the family trick-or-treating in the neighborhood? Nordstrom Rack offers great deals on trendy fall fashion, from cozy sweaters to boots and jackets. You’ll also find a selection of festive accessories and Halloween-themed clothing to add a little extra flair to your seasonal wardrobe. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the kids, Nordstrom Rack has you covered.

Stock Up on Treats and Essentials at CVS

Don’t let Halloween sneak up on you! CVS has everything you need for a successful trick-or-treat night. From candy to fill those jack-o-lantern buckets to last-minute costume accessories, CVS ensures you’re fully stocked for all your Halloween needs. Don’t forget to grab any household essentials or health products while there, so you’re all set for the spooky season ahead.

Visit Brentwood Place for All Your Halloween Fun!

No matter what you’re planning for Halloween, Brentwood Place Shopping Center has everything you need to make the holiday special. Brentwood Place is your ultimate Halloween destination, with a wide range of stores and family-friendly activities. Swing by today and get everything you need for a safe and spooky celebration!

TJ MAXX

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 300C

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-8834

MY GYM

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 274B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-371-5437

NORDSTROM RACK

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 302C

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-843-4200

CVS PHARMACY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 600E

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-373-3212

