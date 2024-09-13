CBS to Host Fan Experience in Nashville Celebrating Third Season of ‘Fire Country’

CBS announced a two-night fan experience in Nashville to celebrate the upcoming third season of “Fire Country.”

The event will be held on Thursday, October 3rd, and Friday, October 4th, at NashHouse Southern Spoon and Saloon (114 8th Avenue South).

Over the two nights, fans will be treated to multiple live performances with a show-themed house band, an exclusive preview of Season Three of “Fire Country”, food & beverages, activations including a (faux) tattoo parlor, a build-your-own trucker hat station, and redemption wall. Fans will also have access to purchase exclusive series merchandise.

Performers on Thursday, October 3rd include:

Ben Chapman

Alyssa Flaherty

Matt Koziol

Madison Kozak

Performers on Friday, October 4th include:

Dawson Anderson

Caitlyn Smith

Maura Streppa

Adam Wakefield

Produced locally by Bookable, the event is free and open to the public for guests aged 21 and over. RSVP is required for entry; admission is on a first-come basis and subject to capacity limits.

Additional details to be announced at a later date. “Fire Country” season 3 will premiere on Friday, October 18, at 9 PM ET/PT on CBS.

