Cash Reward for Convicted Felon on the Run in Franklin

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on the whereabouts of Nicholas Owens. At 9:30, Tuesday night, officers attempted to stop the car Owens was driving. After Owens pulled over, he bailed out of the car and fled on foot in the area of Liberty Pike & Sycamore Drive.

He remains at large. Owens is a convicted felon who was out of custody on Community Corrections.

Know where he is? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip