Some businesses are choosing to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Here is a list we’ve compiled to date. If your business is temporarily closing, send an email to info@williamsonsource.com and we will add it to the list.
1Apple Stores
Announcing on their website, all Apple retail stores are closed until March 27. You can still shop online at Apple.com.
2T-OP Franklin
T-OP Franklin posted on Instagram the Franklin location will be temporarily closed. There was re-open date posted. The Spring Hill location remains open at this time.
3NIKE
All stores will be closed from March 16 to March 27. There is one Nike Outlet store in Cool Springs.
4Lululemon
Via Instagram, the athletic wear company announced it would close all North American stores from March 16 until March 27.
5Hollister Co.
Via Facebook, the company announced they would temporarily close all stores until further notice.
