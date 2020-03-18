9 Mojo’s Tacos

Mojo’s Tacos has adjusted dining room hours to 10:30am – 8pm every day. Don’t want to dine in? They have launched online ordering today. Head over to mojostacos.com, order and then pick up at the bar. We’ve also removed some of our bar stools if you want to come in but prefer a little extra space this week.

Plus, the Mojos truck is rolling to a neighborhood near you. They will be in different neighborhoods during different time slots. The food truck will have sign-ups for time slots to avoid long lines and continue social distancing. Here are some of the rules: Arrive at your sign up time. Do not form a line of more than 2-3 people. Credit card only. Use hand sanitizer when you arrive and when you leave. Please be patient. Please be kind. Take your food home and enjoy some family time around your table. If you want your neighborhood “tacoed”, call Mojo’s!

Mojo’s Tacos

230 Franklin Road

Franklin, Tennessee 37064

(in The Factory at Franklin)

(615) 435-3476