As we practice social distancing, many of us may be hesitant to visit local restaurants. However, many local restaurants are still open and they are making it easier than ever to place to-go orders and pick up food, so patrons can avoid dining in but still enjoy hometown restaurants.
Below, we’ve listed some local restaurants that are still open. If you are the owner or manager of a local restaurant and your establishment is open and serving food, let us know at news@williamsonsource.com so we can add your restaurant to our list.
Last Update March 17, 9:45pm
Restaurants
1Puffy Muffin
- Offering Curbside Pick-Up, Focusing on ToGo Breakfast & Lunches, Delivery & Catering.
- Practicing Social Distancing recommendations for those who choose to dine-in.
- Keeping a limited number of staff during hours of operation.
- Constantly sanitizing and cleaning items that are handled, door knobs, railing and any hard surfaces that are being touched.
- Selling “Nashville Strong” Cookies for $10 each or $100 per dozen. 100% of the PROCEEDS from the Sale of these cookies will go directly to our hard-working staff to help supplement lost wages. They personally are suffering greatly along with all small businesses during this time of uncertainty.
Puffy Muffin
229 Franklin Rd
Brentwood, Tennessee 37027
(615) 373-2741
2Cali Burrito Mexican Grill
We’d like to clarify we are OPEN and have taken drastic cleaning measures.
- We still offer dine-in or take out
- Also, use our 3rd party delivery companies
- Using our online ordering system we are able to bring it out to you as long as you guys park at the curb, state your car and color and well be glad to bring it out if it’s not to busy as we had to cut down employees to get thru this week.
Cali Burrito
4935 Main Street
Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174
(615) 302-2888
3Nelly’s Italian Cafe
Now is a great time to take advantage of our Online Ordering! It will make your pickup go even faster! https://squareup.com/store/nellys-italian-cafe
Nelly’s Italian Cafe
5441 Main St.
Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174
(931) 674-2027
4Frankie’s Pizza & Grill
Due to coronavirus, we realize social distancing is important at this time. We are OPEN for take out, delivery through doordash, and dine-in for a limited capacity.
Frankie’s is offering the following Special (in addition to our regular menu) for our community: Family for Four $49.95 Choice of spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccine alfredo, baked ziti, chicken parmigiana, rigatoni with sausage, or 2 large pizzas with 2 toppings and fried ravioli, includes a salad and our homemade bread for all choices! Take out only. (All four meals must be the same choice.) 931-451-5302
Frankie’s Pizza & Grill
100 Kedron Pkwy
Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174
(931) 451-5302
5Delta Bound
Dining room open as well as delivery and takeout. Check out Facebook or the website for details!
Delta Bound
5075 Main Street, STE B4
Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174
(615) 392-8188
6Taziki’s
Taziki’s dining room is still open, you can also order takeout and even call ahead and they offer curbside delivery. Most recently, Taziki’s just partnered with The Cupcake Collection where they offer a four-pack of cupcakes to go with your order. Place your online order here.
4091 Mallory Lane
Franklin, Tennessee
615-791-4465
428 W Main Street
Franklin, Tennessee
615-490-9585
7021 Executive Center Drive
Brentwood, Tennessee
615-645-4050
7Garcia’s
Their dining room is still open and they are offering temporary delivery service plus carryout is available. You may place your orders via phone or online at www.garciasfranklin.com (delivery can only be done online).
Garcia’s
1113 Murfreesboro Rd, #316
Franklin, Tennessee 37064
8Zolo’s
Zolo’s is still offering full dine- in service. We want to do our part and help the wellbeing of the community and our employees. Now through April 1st, we will be offering 20% off all Take out orders!! If you prefer curb side service, please advise when calling in your order. Stay safe!! (615)599-2901
Zolo’s
119 5th Ave N
Franklin, Tennessee 37064
(615) 599-2901
9Mojo’s Tacos
Mojo’s Tacos has adjusted dining room hours to 10:30am – 8pm every day. Don’t want to dine in? They have launched online ordering today. Head over to mojostacos.com, order and then pick up at the bar. We’ve also removed some of our bar stools if you want to come in but prefer a little extra space this week.
Plus, the Mojos truck is rolling to a neighborhood near you. They will be in different neighborhoods during different time slots. The food truck will have sign-ups for time slots to avoid long lines and continue social distancing. Here are some of the rules: Arrive at your sign up time. Do not form a line of more than 2-3 people. Credit card only. Use hand sanitizer when you arrive and when you leave. Please be patient. Please be kind. Take your food home and enjoy some family time around your table. If you want your neighborhood “tacoed”, call Mojo’s!
Mojo’s Tacos
230 Franklin Road
Franklin, Tennessee 37064
(in The Factory at Franklin)
(615) 435-3476