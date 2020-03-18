While we are missing all of the scheduled concerts due to social distancing- Keith Urban keeps the music going.

On Monday evening, Urban held an Instagram Live concert from a warehouse in Nashville.

The 30 minute concert included “Coming Home,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” and his latest song “God Whispered Your Name.”

Joining Urban was wife Nicole Kidman who appears throughout the video showing support and dancing to the music. Kidman posted on Instagram, “Just loved getting to sing and dance with you all ❤️ You can watch Keith’s home gig over on his page all day at @KeithUrban xx”

At the end of the performance, Urban said, “I’m trying to bring just a little bit of relief any way I can right now playing some music. If you guys are at home or wherever you’re watching, singing along, this is what it’s about… this is why I got started doing what I’m doing, this is why I love what I do, this is why I’m doing what I’m doing tonight, period.”

Comments on the mini-concert came from country artist Chris Lane who said, “The goat!” and Kidman’s co-star on Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon, who shared, “You’re the greatest” and several fans who asked if Urban would do another Instagram concert.

Watch the entire concert below.

View this post on Instagram #InstaBand A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Mar 16, 2020 at 6:17pm PDT