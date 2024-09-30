Bubbakoo’s Burritos Celebrates National Taco Day with $5 Meal Deal and $1000 Giveaway

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the fusion-style restaurant that features classic Mexican dishes with unique and flavorful twists, is celebrating National Taco Day with exclusive deals.

To honor National Taco Day, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is offering a special $5 digital meal deal, which includes two basic tacos— a choice of soft or hard shell, filled with chicken, ground beef, or pork, and topped with salsa, cheese, and sour cream—plus a side of chips and salsa. Available nationwide on October 4, this exclusive deal is only accessible to fans who place their orders online via the Bubbakoo’s Burritos website or through the Bubbakoo’s mobile app.

“We’re always looking for ways to show our appreciation to the customers who’ve made Bubbakoo’s a success,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “While we’re famous for our burritos, this National Taco Day promotion lets our fans double up on tacos and enjoy another side of what we do best. We can’t wait to see our community take advantage of this deal and continue to engage with the brand.”

In line with the brand’s ongoing mission of continuously rewarding its valued fanbase, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is also hosting an exclusive giveaway where five lucky loyalty program members will win $1,000 each. Both existing and new members who join the “Green Room” program by October 3 are automatically entered, with winners being announced on October 4. No purchase is necessary to participate.

Source: Bubbakoo’s

