Enter the Cajun Steamer’s Louisiana Saturday Nights Sweepstakes

(Sept. 27, 2024) – As fall settles in and football season ramps up, Cajun Steamer is turning up the heat with its new Louisiana Saturday Night Sweepstakes. Ready to embrace the gameday spirit Cajun Steamer style? Guests have the chance to win some truly epic prizes.

Cajun Steamer — renowned for its authentic Cajun cuisine and vibrant atmosphere — is hosting a sweepstakes that will make any football fan’s dreams come true. Now through Jan. 1, 2025, fans can enter the Louisiana Saturday Nights Sweepstakes here for a shot at multiple prizes:

● First place: Two (2) tickets to the College Football National Championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 20, including airfare, hotel, spending money and swag

● Second place: One (1) winner will enjoy free Cajun Steamer for an entire year

● Third place: One (1) winner receives a gargantuan on-site seafood boil for up to 50 friends

“Laissez les bon temps rouler! We’re thrilled to offer our guests a chance to experience the ultimate in football excitement with a side of Cajun fun,” said Mike Turner, president and COO of Cajun Steamer. “Our Louisiana Saturday Night Sweepstakes is our way of saying thank you to our loyal fans and inviting everyone to join in on the Big Easy fun that has created community within our restaurants for so many years.”

Every Saturday night, Cajun Steamer transforms into the go-to spot for gameday revelry by hosting its Louisiana Saturday Nights, catering to football fans and those who love them. Enjoy specials including $1 oysters, a low country boil, $1 Miller drafts, live music and $3 High Balls for the best dang watch party in town. These specials will rotate throughout the rest of 2024.

To learn more or find a nearby restaurant, visit CajunSteamer.com and follow along @cajun_steamer on Instagram. For complete sweepstakes rules, visit https://cajunsteamer.com/ sweeps

About Cajun Steamer

Instagram Originally started as a roadside stand selling crawfish, Hoover, Alabama-based Cajun Steamer is renowned for its authentic Cajun cuisine and vibrant dining atmosphere, with seven locations throughout Alabama and Tennessee. With a menu featuring a blend of seafood, gumbo, poultry and Po’ boys, Cajun Steamer delivers flavorful dishes that celebrate the rich and diverse culinary traditions of the Gulf Coast, bringing Bourbon Street to your backyard. For additional information, please visit cajunsteamer.com or follow along on

Source: Cajun Steamer

