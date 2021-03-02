Bone and Joint Institute Hosts Blood Drives Throughout March

Williamson Medical Center is partnering with Blood Assurance for mobile blood drives every Tuesday in March in the parking lot of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Your donations ensure local patients have what they need for critical treatments.

Donors are required to sign up for appointments on the Blood Assurance website, which can be done at the following links:

March 2: bloodassurance.org/BoneandJoint3.2

March 9: bloodassurance.org/BoneandJoint3.9

March 16: bloodassurance.org/BoneandJoint3.16

March 23: bloodassurance.org/BoneandJoint3.23

March 30: bloodassurance.org/BoneandJoint3.30

All donors in March will receive a free “Never Stop the Adventure” T-shirt, and donors who give twice in 2021 are entered to win a Side-by-Side.

Blood Assurance has implemented expanded screening measures, which include checking for fever and limiting the number of staff and donors in the vehicle at one time. Visit www.bloodassurance.org/coronavirus to learn more about these measures.

**To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old weigh more than 110 pounds and be in good health. Those who are 16 years of age may donate but require one-time parental consent.