Centennial High Grad Wows Judges During American Idol Audition

Franklin resident, Hunter Metts received his golden ticket on American Idol Sunday night.

We spoke to Metts on Friday just ahead of the airing of his audition. The Centennial High School graduate decided now was the time to pursue the audition. He shared that during his audition he performed three songs. However, on Sunday, they only broadcast Mett’s performing “All the Pretty Girls” by Kaleo.

After his performance, Luke Bryan states, “There’s one note you hit, man I got the real deal chills.”

Katy Perry added, ” I went future planning… Hunter Metts Top Ten!” Then Lionel Richie added, “We’ve got plans for you, all you have to do is stay in your lane and take us on a journey.”

After the audition aired, Metts added via Instagram, “So so thankful!!!! What a special moment for me. THANK YOU @lukebryan @lionelrichie @katyperryAND @americanidol !! Hollywood here we come!!!!”

This is an exciting season of American Idol as we will be cheering on several local musicians including Hunter Metts, Columbia resident Cassandra Colemen and Emi Sunshine.

American Idol airs Sunday at 7pm on ABC.