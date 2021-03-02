Vendor Applications Now Accepted for Franklin Festivals

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, the parent organization of the Downtown Franklin Association (DFA), announced that artist and vendor applications for the 2021 Franklin festival season are now live.

The 2021 downtown Franklin festival season includes the 37th Annual Main Street Festival (July 17-18), 36th Annual Pumpkinfest (October 30) and 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas (Dec. 11-12).

Artist and vendor applications can be found at: www.DowntownFranklinTN.com/ festivals.

Any artist or vendor interested in participating in any of the three festivals must apply and will be selected by a jury. Main Street Festival vendor applications will be accepted through May 15. Additional festival application periods will close at later dates to be determined. Booth space is limited so early application is encouraged.

About Franklin Festivals

The Heritage Foundation’s Main Street Festival is the area’s largest artist/craft festival, Pumpkinfest is the state’s largest fall-themed festival, and Dickens of a Christmas features dancers, performers, characters and holiday artisans. After a year of COVID-forced cancellations, all events are scheduled to take place on Franklin’s historic Main Street and will welcome back these cherished downtown Franklin traditions in a safe and community-spirited way.

“Everyone really missed being able to celebrate on Main Street last year, so we are working hard behind the scenes to ensure everyone from our vendors, sponsors, partners and guests can have their best festival experience yet, and still feel good about a safe community gathering. Demand is high so we encourage artists, crafts vendors, sponsors and performers to apply early,” said DFA Managing Director Liz Zinke.

In other Franklin festival news:

Festivals to be hosted by DFA under new leadership

To better align the festivals with the mission of the Downtown Franklin Association (DFA) and economic support and vitality for Franklin’s downtown merchants and businesses, the Heritage Foundation festivals will be hosted, produced and managed by the DFA under the leadership of new DFA Managing Director Liz Zinke. Zinke replaces Jill Burgin, who has transitioned to a new position within the foundation as the director of government relations and advocacy.

“As an operating division of the Heritage Foundation, we are realigning our DFA structure to better support and activate the Heritage Foundation’s historic downtown events, bring new visitors to experience our Main Street America program real-time, and continue to support and stimulate economic vitality for the business community,” said Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley. “We are excited to bring our 2021 festival season under the DFA umbrella and the very capable leadership of Liz Zinke. We can’t wait to celebrate our beautiful historic downtown this summer as we bring back our beloved festival lineup.”

2021 presenting sponsors announced / sponsorships now open

The Heritage Foundation announces presenting sponsors for the 2021 festivals and extends a special thank you to for their community support. Presenting sponsors for the 2021 Heritage Foundation festivals hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association include:

First Horizon Bank Presenting Sponsor of 37th Annual Main Street Festival

First Bank Presenting Sponsor of 36th Annual Pumpkinfest

First Citizens National Bank Presenting Sponsor of 36th Annual Dickens of a Christmas

“We could not bring these cherished signature festivals back in a recovery year without the support of our sponsors who truly represent the heart of our community. We are so thankful for these three presenting sponsors who were willing to support us this year after the 2020 festivals were cancelled due to COVID restrictions. We have many more sponsorship opportunities for businesses, partners, artists and more to reach out and get involved this year,” adds Beasley.

Anyone interested in additional sponsorship or corporate partner opportunities for any of the festivals should contact Chief Strategy and Communications Officer Carla Denham at [email protected] .

For more information on the Heritage Foundation and the Downtown Franklin Association, visit our websites at www.williamsonheritage.org and www.downtownfranklintn.com and follow us on Instagram (@williamsonheritage/@ downtownfranklintn), Facebook (@WilliamsonHeritage/@ downtown.franklin), LinkedIn (@Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN) and Twitter (@WilcoHeritage).