Blue Raiders Fall Short Despite Dominant Possession

September 27, 2025 — Middle Tennessee controlled the ball for nearly 39 minutes but couldn’t overcome a disastrous first quarter, falling 24-16 to Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. The loss dropped the Blue Raiders to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Kennesaw State exploded for 21 first-quarter points while Middle Tennessee managed just a field goal, building a deficit that proved insurmountable despite the Blue Raiders’ second-half surge.

Quarterback Statistics

Player Team Comp-Att Yards TD INT Long Nicholas Vattiato Middle Tenn. 27-41 278 0 1 35 Muaaz Byard Middle Tenn. 1-1 27 0 0 27 Amari Odom Kennesaw St. 11-17 162 2 0 53

Vattiato and the Blue Raiders offense amassed 460 total yards but failed to find the end zone through the air. The passing game moved the chains effectively with 14 first downs, but red-zone efficiency plagued Middle Tennessee throughout, converting just three of five opportunities inside the 20.

Jekail Middlebrook provided the offensive bright spot, rushing for 109 yards and both MTSU touchdowns on 20 carries. His 10-yard scoring run in the second quarter cut the deficit to 21-10, and his nine-yard fourth-quarter touchdown brought the Blue Raiders within 21-16.

Running Back Statistics

Player Team Carries Yards Avg Long TD Jekail Middlebrook Middle Tenn. 20 109 5.5 12 2 DJ Taylor Middle Tenn. 4 24 6.0 13 0 Coleman Bennett Kennesaw St. 12 101 8.4 30 0

Middle Tennessee’s methodical offensive approach dominated time of possession but failed to produce points when needed most. The Blue Raiders held the ball for over 10 minutes in both the first and third quarters yet managed just three points during those periods.

Cam’ron Lacy led the receiving corps with eight catches for 96 yards, while Nahzae Cox added four receptions for 77 yards. The Blue Raiders’ passing attack generated chunk plays but couldn’t capitalize with touchdowns.

A critical red-zone interception late in the first half stunted momentum. Vattiato’s pass into the end zone found Kennesaw State’s Five Hamilton instead, preserving the Owls’ 21-10 halftime advantage.

The fourth quarter showcased Middle Tennessee’s resilience but also their inability to finish drives. After Middlebrook’s touchdown brought them within five points, the Blue Raiders defense forced a field goal. Down 24-16 with 10:43 remaining, MTSU drove deep into Kennesaw territory twice but came away empty, turning the ball over on downs at the 11-yard line and again at the 38.

The Blue Raiders’ fourth-down conversions kept drives alive, succeeding on 2 of 4 attempts, but critical failures on the final two possessions sealed their fate.

